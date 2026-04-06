Ryan Blaney Lets Slip His Biggest Fear as NASCAR Easter Holiday Takes a Toll on Penske Star

Ryan Blaney is many things. A racecar driver, a Jedi, a husband, a father, a friend, and a son. But one thing the Team Penske driver is not is an electrician. That was something his recent admission cleared up.

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Ryan Blaney was left frozen in his own home on a rainy night

Amid the NASCAR off-weekend, Ryan Blaney appeared on the SiriusXM NASCAR Radio to talk about what he’s up to in the off-time. Blaney recalled having ‘a bad experience’ with electricity as he hoped to get some house chores done.

He revealed that he was once plugging in the trailer after a late-model race on a rainy night. But as he put in the big connector, he touched his finger on a cut in the cord and froze.

“I was frozen on this thing for probably five seconds, and then it threw me off of it. I was on my feet to my back like instantly, and as quick as I went to my back, I was up walking in circles like I had an energy, jolted, I didn’t know what happened, like it was so weird. My dad saw me disappear when I hit the floor. And then I was up walking around. He’s like, ‘What happened?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know. I think I just got shocked. I don’t want to touch that ever again.’ That was terrifying. Ever since then, I have a little bit of a, not a phobia for electricity, but I don’t like working with electricity very much,” Blaney elaborated.

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This admission brought out a chuckle from the interviewer, who was at once amused and curious to know whether Ryan Blaney has any electricians in his vicinity. Blaney hilariously claimed he wants to be able to hook up the electric fence.

He mentioned that if something were seriously wrong with his house, he’d hire a professional. But for something which doesn’t have high voltage, even if he does get shocked, it won’t ‘suck that bad.’ Blaney added that perhaps it is a pride issue for him at this point, where he wants to be able to handle it himself instead of hiring an electrician, which might lead him to regret his choice.

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It’s worth mentioning that Ryan Blaney is one of the most open and relatable drivers in the garage. A big part of his appeal is his relatability and charm.

From getting shocked by electricity to being a full-on Star Wars nerd, not having control over his emotions inside a car, and being a buddy, Ryan Blaney is just like all of us.

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However, a lot changed in Blaney’s life last year when he became a father, and a week off from NASCAR is definitely going to allow him the chance to be with his family.

Blaney’s life changed drastically last year

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Last year, Ryan Blaney became a father to a son. He married his longtime girlfriend Gianna Tulio in December 2024. But while being married and being a husband changed the #12 driver’s life in many ways, it wasn’t until he became a father that his life and his views on life changed drastically.

“It’s a life-changing, massive wake-up call that not only changes your everyday life, but yes, you’re responsible for this tiny human being that is yours and your wife’s, and raising him together. It’s a massive responsibility, and you just don’t know until you’re in it yourself,” Ryan Blaney said in a podcast appearance in January.

The dad glow has certainly worked for Blaney as he currently sits second in driver standings, which is great for his Cup Series contention.

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With that said, it’ll be interesting to see how Blaney’s off-week develops and whether he collects more funny moments to share with his fans during his media availability duties on the weekend.