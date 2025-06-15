Who Are Ryan Blaney’s Parents? Meet Dave Blaney and Lisa Blaney

If you’re a NASCAR fan, chances are you know Ryan Blaney. Yes, the Team Penske #12 and 2023 Cup Series champ with serious speed and even more personality. But behind every great driver is a great support system, and for Ryan, that starts with his parents: Dave and Lisa Blaney. Their influence, both on and off the track, has shaped not just Ryan’s career but the kind of person he is today. From growing up around dirt tracks to becoming one of the sport’s most popular stars, Ryan’s story is closely tied to his family’s deep racing roots. So, who exactly are the Blaneys? Let’s take a closer look at Ryan Blaney’s parents.

Who are Ryan Blaney’s parents?

Dave Blaney and Lisa Blaney are the proud parents of NASCAR star Ryan Blaney. Their journey together is a testament to the power of family and a shared passion for motorsports.

Dave Blaney, official name David Louis Blaney, is a legendary figure in American motorsports, best known as “the Buckeye Bullet.” Born on October 24, 1962, in Hartford Township, Ohio, Dave made a name for himself first as a sprint car racer, then as a NASCAR driver. He is the son of Lou Blaney, a Hall of Fame sprint car driver, and the father of Ryan Blaney, making the family a three-generation racing dynasty.

Dave Blaney didn’t taste much success in NASCAR himself, going winless in 473 races run over 17 years in the Cup Series, and a lone Xfinity win in 2006 under his belt. However, his record outside of NASCAR is phenomenal. Ryan Blaney’s father has won the Knoxville Nationals (1997), Chili Bowl Nationals (1993), and multiple other sprint and dirt racing championships. Dave Blaney also sits in the top 10 list of most wins in the World of Outlaws and All-Star Circuit of Champions.

While exact figures are not publicly available, Dave Blaney’s net worth is estimated to be substantial, thanks to his long career in motorsports and his ownership of Sharon Speedway. His son Ryan Blaney’s net worth is reported to be around $5 million, a testament to the family’s success in racing.

Lisa Blaney (née Beatty) is Dave Blaney’s wife and Ryan’s mother. Born on March 2, 1965, Lisa hails from Chariton, Iowa. She is a graduate from Chariton High School, Iowa, as per the Des Moines Registry. Lisa is a homemaker who has largely stayed out of the limelight. She is known for her supportive role within the family and has occasionally spoken about the joys and challenges of raising a racing prodigy.

Dave and Lisa have three kids together. They are:

Emma Blaney (Conley): The eldest child, born January 20, 1991. According to LinkedIn, Emma owns EmLeigh Boutique in Concord, North Carolina.

Ryan Blaney: The middle child, born December 31, 1993, is the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Champion and a prominent name in the sport.

Erin Blaney: The youngest, born March 12, 1997. Erin graduated from Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School in Kernersville, North Carolina. She currently lives and works in Charlotte, North Carolina. Erin also reportedly dated Ryan Blaney's Cup Series colleague William Byron from October 2019 to the early spring of 2024.

Dave Blaney, in addition to owning Sharon Speedway, continues to give back to the racing community by mentoring young drivers and supporting grassroots motorsports. Lisa Blaney, while not in the public eye, is active in local community events. She is also a constant presence at her children’s milestones.

Where did Dave Blaney and Lisa Blaney meet?

The exact circumstances of how Dave Blaney and Lisa Beatty met are not widely publicized, but it is known that they both have ties to the Hawkeye State. Lisa is from Chariton, whereas Dave drove cars regularly in Knoxville. It is likely that the two met while Dave was racing sprint cars there.

What is the ethnicity of Ryan Blaney’s parents?

Ryan Blaney is of Irish descent, but there is limited public information about the specific ethnic backgrounds of his parents. Both Dave and Lisa Blaney are American-born, with Dave’s family hailing from Ohio and Lisa’s from Iowa.

Ryan Blaney’s relationship with his parents

Dave and Ryan Blaney’s relationship is deeply rooted in racing. From an early age, Dave introduced Ryan to the world of motorsports, gifting him a go-kart and encouraging his passion for speed. Dave’s career, marked by perseverance and sportsmanship, set a powerful example for Ryan. He has often credited his father as his hero. A pivotal moment in their relationship came in 2023, when Ryan won the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway. This moment marked a full-circle moment for the Blaney family legacy.

Lisa Blaney has been a constant source of support for Ryan throughout his career. While she prefers to stay out of the spotlight, her influence is evident in Ryan’s humility and strong family values. Lisa’s presence at races and family gatherings underscores the close-knit nature of the Blaney household. The Blaneys’ relationship is built on mutual respect, shared values, and a love for motorsports that spans generations. Whether at the racetrack or home, the Blaneys are a testament to the power of family in shaping champions.