Ryan Blaney’s Wife Gianna Forced to Make Multiple Rounds to Hospital Amidst Pregnancy

“Baby Blaney coming,” Gianna Blaney officially shared the news on Instagram after posing with the sonogram. The couple, who married in December 2024, now face the weeks leading up to the birth with hope, resilience, and a united front. For many expectant mothers, pregnancy is often painted as a joyful and glowing experience, but not for everyone. And Gianna’s recent candid update sheds light on the less-discussed side of pregnancy.

Amid this challenge, her honesty offers solidarity and strength to other women navigating similar experiences, revealing the harsh realities behind the scenes of impending motherhood.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Gianna Blaney’s heartfelt message and pregnancy reality

Gianna Tulio recently shared a raw and vulnerable update on her pregnancy, revealing the physical and emotional toll she’s been under. She addressed a very specific group, fellow sufferers of hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe and often debilitating pregnancy condition marked by relentless nausea, vomiting, weight loss, and dehydration.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

She took to Instagram, writing, “To my Hyperemesis mamas, I see you. It’s a scary ride at times but you aren’t alone… I’m at the point where I have to come to the hospital transfusion center 2x a week for medicated IVs but it’s all worth it having a healthy baby.”

Hyperemesis is vastly different from typical ‘morning sickness’ and requires medical intervention in many cases, such as the IV transfusion treatments Gianna has been receiving regularly. It is said to affect a small percentage of women, typically less than 3% and can significantly hinder their ability to eat, drink, and maintain daily activities. Though the exact cause of this condition is unknown, it is believed to be linked to the hormonal changes in early pregnancy.

Moving on, this is not the first time that Gianna has opened up about her ongoing pregnancy journey. Previously, she talked about the influence of acupuncture. Speaking to Haley Dillon, she said on the Believe in the Good podcast, “I started going to acupuncture almost every other week or almost every two weeks cause my cramps were so severe. It helped me so much with my cramps. And then this year came by, and she was like, ‘I know you mentioned you’re ready to get pregnant. Switch over to fertility acupuncture,’ and I got pregnant right away.”

Gianna and Ryan Blaney always knew they wanted to expand their family, but it has not been an easy journey, as the duo had to turn to Eastern medicine to conceive. And while most women turn to a traditional gynaecologist, Gianna went with the option that suited her the best, which is acupuncture. Acknowledging the same, the 26-year-old said, “It’s a yoga studio. She (the therapist) teaches yoga and stuff, but she does acupuncture, and she was a gyno… She went and studied Western, Eastern, Chinese medicine... She just fascinated me every time I went into her office to talk about her because she would say something to me before I was ever even able to tell her if that makes sense… She was so good at everything.”

And now, everything seems to have panned out beautifully as the couple await the birth of their child at the end of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ryan Blaney expresses relief at his first child’s due date

While Gianna Tulio has been navigating the medical complexities of pregnancy, Ryan Blaney has expressed a sense of timing and alignment that he’s increasingly thankful for. In a brief media appearance following the New Hampshire race weekend in mid-July, Blaney shared that their child is due in December, a point in the NASCAR calendar where demands ease up significantly after the Cup Series finale.

Sharing his thoughts about welcoming his firstborn, Blaney said, “We’re in the winter, so that takes a lot of stress off. I can’t say we necessarily drew it up that way. Just kind of got fortunate on the timing of it. So hopefully, fingers crossed, it all goes to plan, and we can be kind of settled into the offseason by the time that the little one comes.”

Blaney’s acknowledgment of the break in his professional calendar speaks volumes about the balancing act many drivers face between the grueling race schedule and personal milestones. With most NASCAR off-season downtime spanning from mid-November through early February, the Blaneys will likely get several uninterrupted weeks together after their baby’s arrival, a circumstance Ryan doesn’t take for granted.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Further, there’s plenty of anticipation in the Blaney and Tulio households. Lisa and former Cup Series driver Dave Blaney are also looking forward to having another grandkid, with Ryan Blaney saying, “My older sister has a couple of kids, but it was Gianna’s parents’ first grandchild, so that’s pretty exciting for them.”

From babyproofing the house to ensuring Gianna is coping with her pregnancy, Ryan Blaney will have his work cut out for him in the coming months. But he’ll be taking it all in his stride while prioritizing his day job as a racing driver as well.