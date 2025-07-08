Ryan Blaney’s Wife Spills on Sydney Sweeney’s Surprising Love for NASCAR Amidst Surprise Friendship

NASCAR and Hollywood have always had a bit of a love affair, with stars from both worlds crossing paths in ways that spark some serious buzz. Jeff Gordon, the former champ turned Hendrick VP, has kept a tight bond with Tom Cruise, even chatting about a potential Days of Thunder sequel, talk about a blockbuster friendship.

Then there’s Paul Newman, the Oscar-winning legend who didn’t just act but raced, co-founding a Hendrick R&D team in the ‘80s and testing stock cars with Cruise at Daytona in 1987. These connections blend Tinseltown glamour with NASCAR’s raw grit, creating stories that fans can’t get enough of.

Now, a fresh crossover’s stealing the spotlight. Gianna Blaney, wife of 2023 Cup Series champ Ryan Blaney, has struck up an unexpected friendship with Hollywood’s Sydney Sweeney, and it’s got everyone talking.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Gianna dishes on Sydney Sweeney’s NASCAR love

Gianna Blaney recently spilled the tea on her Believe In The Good podcast with Haley Dillon, diving into how she and Ryan clicked with Sydney Sweeney, “Yeah we met. Gosh I don’t remember when it was sometime last year. She was here filming one of her movies that’s coming out and she’s left NASCAR I guess And her cousin was with her also who also loves NASCAR and they contacted NASCAR who contacted Ryan to do drive around one day with them and I was like can I tag along and honestly we clicked with them immediately. So she invited us to key West cuz she has a house down there for New year’s Eve which was also Ryan’s birthday. So they’re like perfect. We’ll celebrate Ryan’s birthday.” Gianna said.

It all started when Sweeney, a legit NASCAR fan, and her cousin reached out through the sport’s channels for a track day with Ryan. Gianna tagged along, and the vibe was instant, like they’d known each other forever. The Key West invite for New Year’s Eve, doubling as Ryan’s birthday bash, sealed the deal, turning a casual meet-up into a real friendship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gianna Blaney (@giannatulio) Expand Post

She didn’t stop there, “It was awesome because she had a bunch of her family and friends staying with her at the at her key West house for New year’s Eve. It was like her closest friend group so it was all the girls and all the guys and Ryan immediately gravitated to the guys. I gravitate to the girls and we all said it feels like we were friends with them forever. We just like completely fit into their friend group and they all of them went out of their way to check on us and make sure we were included comfortable things that they didn’t even have to do. Yeah, I mean we clicked instantly. It was great!”

Sweeney’s crew welcomed the Blaneys like family, making sure they felt right at home. Ryan hit it off with the guys, Gianna vibed with the girls, and the whole group meshed like they’d been pals for years. Sweeney’s down-to-earth hospitality and shared NASCAR passion made the Key West trip a memory the Blaneys won’t forget.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

NASCAR WAGs celebrate Gianna’s baby news

The NASCAR world’s buzzing with more than just Hollywood crossovers, Gianna and Ryan Blaney are expecting their first kid in 2025, and the gender reveal’s got everyone hyped. Last week, Gianna posted on Instagram, “Been keeping a secret for far too long but finally ready to share. Baby Blaney coming 2025!”

The big news dropped alongside a fireworks video revealing they’re having a boy, and NASCAR’s WAGs flooded the comments with love. Marissa Briscoe, Chase’s wife, gushed, “Not much compares to a boy and his mamas love!! So excited for you guys.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Haley Dillon, Ty’s wife, chimed in, “Aww so excited for you guys!! That was my guess so many boys!” Jordan Fish, Denny Hamlin’s fiancée, added, “Ahhhh year of the boys!!” after welcoming her own son, Jameson. Julia Piquet, Daniel Suárez’s wife, wrote, “Congratulations!!!”

Gianna, soaking in the love, responded, “Thank you so much everyone. Our baby boy is so loved already!” The outpouring from the NASCAR community shows how tight-knit this crew is, rallying around the Blaneys as they gear up for parenthood. With Ryan still chasing wins in the 2025 season for Team Penske, the couple’s got a lot to celebrate, on and off the track. This Hollywood-NASCAR friendship and baby news combo has fans buzzing, proving the Blaneys are living their best life.