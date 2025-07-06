Ryan Blaney Turns to Best Friend Bubba Wallace for “Advice” as Fatherly Duties Loom

Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace’s friendship is the kind of bromance that lights up NASCAR. They go way back, meeting as teenagers in the rough and tumble world of Bandolero racing, scrapping their way up the ranks together. One day stands out bigger than any trophy on their shelf: June 11, 2017, at Pocono Raceway.

Blaney roared to his first Cup Series win, while Wallace made his Cup debut for Richard Petty Motorsports, a shared milestone that locked in their bond. It wasn’t just about racing; it was about two buddies chasing dreams side by side, pushing each other to be better. Off the track, they’re pure comedy. A 2016 video of the duo on a road trip, cracking up while mimicking drivers like Ryan Newman and Brad Keselowski, popped up online again recently, and fans couldn’t get enough. Fast forward to 2025, and oh, how times have changed!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bubba Wallace preps Ryan Blaney for baby Blaney

Ryan Blaney is stepping into a whole new world of fatherhood. Just a few days ago, he and his wife, Gianna, shared the big news that they’re expecting their first child in 2025. As the NASCAR world buzzed, Blaney opened up about leaning on his best pal Bubba, who became a first-time dad last year, for some real advice on navigating the wild world of parenting.

AD

In Chicago, Ryan Blaney got candid with FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass about becoming a dad in the offseason, saying, “I can’t say we necessarily drew it up that way, just kind of got fortunate on the timing of it. So hopefully, fingers crossed, it all goes to plan. We could be kinda settled into the off season by the time that the little one comes.”

The timing’s a stroke of luck. Announcing the pregnancy in early July, right as the regular season winds down, gives Blaney and Gianna a chance to prep for Baby Blaney during the offseason. Their July 1 Instagram post, “Baby Blaney coming 2025!” had fans in awe, and Blaney’s chill vibe about settling in before the baby arrives shows he’s ready to juggle racing and diaper duty.

When Pockrass asked, “Are you gonna ask Bubba for parenting advice?” Blaney lit up, saying, “I ask him all the time. I see it firsthand, being at his place and flying together and stuff like that. Seeing Becks around and watching Becks grow up. That’s been kind of neat. I ask him all the time for advice. What are some goods, and what are the struggles of a newborn?.. It’s been nice to have him right there.” Bubba Wallace had his first child, Bekcs Hayden Wallace, in September last year, and Wallace has been a changed man since then; now, he’s imparting that knowledge to Blaney.

Ryan Blaney’s been soaking up Bubba’s dad life up close, hanging at his house, jetting together, watching Bubba’s son, Becks, grow. Blaney sees Wallace morph into a “mushy teddy bear,” a big shift for the guy he’s known for two decades. Wallace has also admitted that fatherhood has had a huge impact on his outlook toward racing. Wallace said in April 2025, “Nothing else matters anymore, besides being a great father, being a great husband, being a great family man. Prior to that, it was always racing first, and I’ve missed out on a lot of good memories and opportunities by putting that first.”

Living just five minutes apart, their constant hangouts let Blaney pick Bubba’s brain on the joys and chaos of newborns, grounding his questions in real moments shared with his best friend. And Bubba has more than obliged the Blaneys. Wallace added, “I’ve known for a while, obviously, and just hearing how excited they’ve been. Gianna has been going through a little rough patch just from the sickness and stuff. It’s crazy how everybody’s different through their pregnancies and everything. Amanda was, for the most part, OK, and Gianna’s been taking it all in stride, but excited to see them become parents.”

So, while Blaney and Bubba Wallace stroll down familiar paths off the track, on it, they could not be further apart. The Team Penske #12 of Blaney has seen victory lane and is locked into the playoffs, while Wallace is still searching for his first win since Kansas 2022. His seat at 23XI Racing has come under much scrutiny, but their team owner has come to bat for the Alabama native.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bubba Wallace’s playoff fight does not alarm Denny Hamlin

While Blaney’s got fatherhood on his mind, Bubba Wallace is battling to keep his playoff hopes alive. With eight races left, he’s teetering on the edge, sitting 13th in the standings with a 49-point cushion over Erik Jones. But here’s the twist: three drivers below him Austin Cindric, Josh Berry, and Shane van Gisbergen have locked in playoff spots with wins, putting Wallace in a shaky 16th in the playoff picture.

Wallace, with just three top fives and six top 10s in 18 races this year, and his six crash-induced DNFs tie him with Blaney for the most, though Blaney’s Nashville win secures his playoff spot. Despite the DNFs, team co-owner Denny Hamlin was not breaking a sweat heading into this Chicago weekend. Hamlin said before the race at Chicago, “Yeah, he’s still in the playoffs after all those DNFs. You just can’t panic in the situation that they’re in. I think if we were struggling for speed on the No. 23 car, then there would be a more heightened sense of alertness to what’s going on.” He blames Wallace’s recent 36th at Pocono and 22nd at Atlanta on a mix of bad luck, mechanical issues, and other drivers’ mistakes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Unlike 23XI Racing teammates Tyler Reddick (sixth) and Riley Herbst (35th), Wallace’s No. 23 has speed, but consistency is the issue. Now, with Ryan Preece just 4 points behind after Chicago and Jones, AJ Allmendinger, and Kyle Busch within striking distance, another crash or a new race winner could sink Wallace’s playoff dreams fast. Luckily, Shane van Gisbergen’s win in Chicago kept Wallace’s playoff hopes alive for another week.