Ryan Blaney Unveils the Special ‘Bro-Code’ Which His Friends Follow for Post-Race Parties

“I’ll tell you nothing tastes better than a beer after a race, like a nice cold beer…[I’m] big beer drinker,” Ryan Blaney once said about his love for beer. And if you’ve followed Blaney for even a minute, you know that when the checkered flag flies and he’s heading home with a trophy, there’s one thing that’s sure to happen: the party’s on. But not in the way you’d think.

There’s no glitzy setup, no pre-stocked fridge waiting back at Casa Blaney in Huntersville, North Carolina, and certainly no race-day beer run planned ahead. Why? Because, like any seasoned driver, Ryan knows you don’t tempt fate. But what does happen after those big wins? That’s where his close-knit crew of buddies come in. And they’ve got a secret code they all follow without question.

Ryan Blaney’s post-win party code

Ryan Blaney isn’t just one of NASCAR’s most easygoing personalities, he’s also a 25-time winner across the top three series. With 7 wins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, 4 in the Craftsman Truck Series, and 14 in the Cup Series, Blaney’s success has made him a familiar face in Victory Lane. But despite all those wins, one thing never changes: he never stocks the fridge ahead of time.

“You don’t know if you’re gonna win,” Blaney said on the Sirius XM podcast. “So, you don’t restock your fridge, just in case.” In fact, with roughly one-in-40 odds of winning on any given weekend. Even for a top-tier driver like him, planning a victory party would feel like a jinx. His most recent win came at the Cracker Barrel 400 in Nashville in June 2025, with the previous one being at Martinsville in November 2024. Those wins, while celebrated, were still far enough apart to keep Blaney cautious.

But that doesn’t mean there’s no celebration. That’s where his core crew steps in. “The folks who come over to my house after we win, they will bring stuff. Like they will bring beers and stuff like that,” he explained. Known to be a fan of Coors Light and Modelo, Ryan Blaney leaves the stocking up to his friends. And they never disappoint.

“It’s just your buddies who are already home,” he added. “They kinda understand, ‘yes I’m in, I’m bringing some supplies and hopefully it’s enough for everybody.’” This unspoken tradition runs deep. Blaney brings the wins, and while he is on the road returning home from the track, his friends bring the booze. A special bro-code that keeps everyone happy. “So, it’s a good friendship thing. They supply,” Blaney summed up the post-race ritual that turns every victory into a laid-back, beer-fueled celebration.

When Blaney and Johnson made peace over beers

This beer tradition isn’t just for victory lane; it apparently works for conflict resolution, too. Back in 2019, after tempers flared at Watkins Glen, Ryan Blaney and Jimmie Johnson proved that sometimes all it takes to squash the beef is a cold drink and a candid conversation.

The drama kicked off when Blaney’s No. 12 Ford made contact with Johnson’s No. 48 Chevrolet, spinning Johnson into the outside barrier and effectively ruining his race at Watkins Glen. Blaney finished 5th while Johnson finished 19th after having a mostly decent race. Johnson, visibly angry afterward, accused Blaney of “driving through him,” and fans braced for a long-standing feud between the two.

But rather than letting the tension linger, Blaney did something refreshingly old-school. He simply showed up with beer. According to Blaney, he brought a couple to Johnson’s motorhome on Friday night at Michigan. What followed wasn’t a shouting match, but an honest heart-to-heart.

“We talked for half an hour,” Blaney said. “I thought it ended really well. It was just a discussion, two guys talking, explaining our sides. We didn’t agree on some things, but it was agree to disagree on a few things.” Johnson echoed the sentiment in an interview with FS1.

“But at the end of the day, Ryan came and knocked on the bus Friday night and showed up with two beers in hand, and we sat down and talked about it. I wish it could have happened earlier and sooner,” he said. In a sport where adrenaline runs high and grudges can last entire seasons, this kind of post-race maturity was rare. But clearly appreciated. No drama-filled pressers, no passive-aggressive social posts. Just two drivers hashing it out, beers in hand. As Blaney put it best, “Any talk’s better with beer.”