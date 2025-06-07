Ryan Blaney’s Comeback Secret Revealed by NASCAR Insider

For months, Ryan Blaney looked like he was stuck in neutral. The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champ hadn’t sniffed Victory Lane all season, and fans were starting to wonder… what’s going on with the No. 12? He had speed, sure. But the results weren’t clicking. Then came Nashville. With the lights on, music city buzzing, and pressure mounting, Blaney flipped the script and silenced the doubts. He didn’t just win, he owned the race.

Suddenly, the dry spell was over. But how did he pull it off, especially when so many others stumbled? As it turns out, there was more going on behind the scenes than most fans realized. And thanks to some inside chatter from NASCAR’s own Hauler Talk podcast, we’re finally learning the real secret behind Blaney’s breakthrough win.

Ryan Blaney’s bold fuel gamble pays off in Music City

Ryan Blaney’s win at the 2025 Ally 400 in Nashville didn’t just snap a winless streak—it showcased a strategic masterstroke that blindsided his competitors. While most drivers were playing it safe, Team Penske made a gutsy call that ultimately changed the course of the race.

On the latest Hauler Talk podcast, Mike, a NASCAR insider, explained the core of Blaney’s success. “Todd Gordon made this point that a key part of it [Blaney winning] was that Ryan Blaney started on full fuel tanks, which allowed him to run long in that first stage.” That long run? Seventy laps before his first pit stop were about 20 to 30 laps longer than most of the field. In a race known for its unpredictability and tire wear, that endurance paid off big.

Blaney’s strategy wasn’t just about fuel. It set him up for a tire advantage, too. The insider added, “That allowed him to have a short stint at the end of Stage 1, and then he could take two tires ‘cause he didn’t have a lot of laps on full tires at that point, all four tires. And that allowed him to jump over everybody.” On lap 93, Ryan Blaney gained an advantage by opting for a two-tire change. This quick move allowed him to exit pit road first. From there, Blaney took the lead and never looked back.

This approach wouldn’t have been possible a year ago. It was made possible by a recent NASCAR rule change. Teams can now refuel after practice and qualifying, giving them the option to start the race with either a full tank or less fuel for a lighter, faster car. Most teams opt for less fuel, but Blaney’s crew chief, Jonathan Hassler, saw an opportunity.

“Most teams start with less fuel to begin the race because less fuel means less weight and more speed,” the NASCAR insider explained. But Team Penske went against the grain, and it worked. Blaney led a race-high 139 of 300 laps, taking control after the final pit cycle. He held off Carson Hocevar and Denny Hamlin in the closing laps. In essence, Blaney’s win at Nashville wasn’t just about speed. Rather, it was about outsmarting the competition.

Ryan Blaney looks for his second season win at Michigan

Ryan Blaney is set to chase his second win of the 2025 NASCAR season at Michigan International Speedway. The FireKeepers Casino 400 is scheduled for Sunday, June 8, with 36 drivers entered and qualifying taking place on Saturday. Michigan’s two-mile oval is known for its high speeds and wide racing surface, making it a favorite for drivers who thrive on restarts and strategic pit calls.

Blaney’s past performances at Michigan have established him as a contender. He captured a thrilling victory at the track in 2021, edging out William Byron in the closest finish in Michigan history. Over his career, Blaney has racked up several top-five and top-10 finishes at this venue, consistently displaying speed and race craft on the fast, sweeping turns.

Moreover, Ryan Blaney sees Michigan as similar to Kansas, where he finished third in May. Both tracks offer high-speed, full-throttle racing that suits the No. 12’s versatility. As Blaney put it, “Hopefully we can build off of the good run we had in Kansas and be even better at Michigan.” Then, Michigan is also the home track for Ford, his team’s manufacturer. “I look forward to this big weekend for us and Ford, being right in their backyard,” Blaney said, talking about his team’s home advantage.

If Blaney can execute another flawless race, he could add to his Michigan legacy and further solidify his place in the playoff picture. Fans and analysts will be watching closely to see if Blaney’s knack for late-race moves and bold strategy can deliver another memorable result in the Irish Hills. We hope so too! Go, Blaney, go!