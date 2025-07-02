Ryan Blaney’s Uncertainty Towards Rick Hendrick’s Drivers Proved Futile at Atlanta

Team racing in the NASCAR Cup Series operates on razor-thin margins of trust and self-interest. A reality thrown into sharp relief during Saturday’s Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway. For Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman. Both were winless in 2025 and desperately needed playoff-clinching victories. The 400-mile draft became a high-speed chess match. They jostled relentlessly with each other and a pack of desperate, winless drivers clawing for track position. Every microsecond decision mattered, especially in the closing laps, where Bowman faced critical choices that would define the race.

With just ten laps remaining, Elliott’s hopes of a hometown victory seemed to vanish. He’d faded to eighth, buried behind the duo of Zane Smith and Brad Keselowski, the Fords looked to be working in sync than any other manufacturer group. Their coordinated runs stifled advances made by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Tyler Reddick. Even Ryan Blaney (P40 in Atlanta) was watching from the garage after his race ended in the Stage 1 crash.

He doubted Hendrick Motorsports’ rivals could unite. What unfolded next, however, defied expectations. Over 15 electrifying miles, Elliott sliced through traffic, capitalizing on fractured alliances and timely pushes. The crescendo? A final-lap surge powered by an unlikely ally, his own teammate, Alex Bowman. Just when it felt like Keselowski would punch his ticket to the playoffs, the HMS Chevy worked as a team, and that left Blaney stunned.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ryan Blaney’s wreck marked his sixth DNF of 2025, nearly matching his seven from all of 2024. From this grim perch, he dissected Hendrick’s disjointed performance. On Door Bumper Clear, his skepticism stemmed from observable patterns. “I didn’t know if the Hendrick guys were ever gonna get lined up… Every time I looked up, I’d feel like the nine kept slipping the 48, and the 48 slipped the 9. I was like. These guys are not gonna work together and not be able to get to these guys.”

AD

Unlike Daytona or Talladega, where drafting partnerships dominate, Atlanta blends superspeedway pack racing with intermediate-track handling demands. As Bowman admitted post-race. “I just led at the wrong time, I guess, Wish we were two spots better or whatever, but still a good day for us in our Ally Camaro.” For Bowman, well, it was another close call in a season that’s consisted of a few of them. And in racing, there can be but one winner.

USA Today via Reuters NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Mar 20, 2022 Hampton, Georgia, USA NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott left and Ryan Blaney during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports, 20.03.2022 10:22:17, 17958635, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, Nascar, Atlanta Motor Speedway PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 17958635

“I knew when Chase got by Brad into one, I’m like, ‘oh, it’s over… it’s done.’ Cause even if the 48 didn’t get alongside to six, he wasn’t gonna push Brad past the nine,” Blaney explained. As Atlanta wound toward its conclusion, Bowman found himself in a pivotal moment while running third, tethered to Elliott’s bumper. He propelled his No. 48 forward through the tri-oval, helping both pass Brad Keselowski’s #6 Ford. Even Elliott knew his odds for winning were greater with the #48 car on his rear bumper: “When I saw him in my mirror, I thought, well, you know, that’s better than somebody else.”

However, there was more to this win than just playoffs implication and snapping that long winless streak for the #9 HMS team.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Philanthropy amplifies a hometown victory

Elliott’s charitable focus extended beyond the checkered flag. Elements from the Atlanta-themed suit, gloves, and even the race‑ready helmet. Each adorned with artwork by 11-year-old Rhealynn Mills, they were auctioned after the race, with all proceeds benefiting the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Mills was diagnosed with Metastatic Osteosarcoma in October 2022. After the amputation of her right leg, 19 surgeries, and being fitted with a prosthetic leg, Rhealynn hopes to return to softball soon.

The special paint scheme on the #9 Chevy was done by her, which included the gold cancer ribbons, a stethoscope, heart monitors, and a future nurse motif. And while the DESI9N to Drive car had failed to make it to victory lane, Elliott ensured that he made the race count in Atlanta. But for his crew chief, this moment was bigger than snapping the winless streak and the playoffs.

“To me, yes, it’s big for quite a few reasons. Not really the winless streak, that doesn’t factor in. It’s really cool for me to represent the Children’s Hospital of Atlanta and the thing Chase has going on there. Supporting those kids and that foundation…that’s big,” he said, highlighting Elliott’s Design to Drive program and its impact on young patients. “To see the little girl who designed that car here with her family…when you see things like that, you know there are real problems in the world. To help support and do some positive things. That’s really gratifying for me.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With the wind in the sails of the #9 team, Elliott and Gustafson will now look to mount a charge for the regular season title. Those 15 playoff bonus points will come in handy if the HMS star is looking to add another Bill France Trophy to his collection.