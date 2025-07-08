Ryan Blaney’s Wife Gianna Gets Real on Getting Pregnant With Help of Eastern Medicines

“Baby Blaney coming,” said Gianna Blaney in an emotional post on social media. The couple officially shared the news on Instagram after posing with the sonogram, having kept the news under wraps earlier. It’s been quite a wild ride for Gianna and Ryan Blaney over the years. The duo began their relationship in July 2020 and got engaged on December 16th. They tied the knot less than a year later, and now they’re already welcoming their first child.

Luckily, the couple didn’t face any problems in getting pregnant. Revealing her approach towards pregnancy, Gianna took the help of Eastern medicine in conceiving, and shared her experience in a candid conversation with Haley Dillon on the Believe in the Good podcast.

Gianna Blaney opens up about the influence of acupuncture

Gianna and Ryan Blaney always knew they wanted to expand their family. Just one month after tying the knot, the couple got three therapy baby goats from the Fallen Oak Farms to help Gianna Blaney cope with the loss of her uncle, Dominic Tulio, who passed away at the age of 53, just days after the two took their wedding vows. And now, it looks like they have something even more special to look forward to, with baby Blaney coming into this world later this year. It hasn’t been an easy journey, but Eastern medicine has helped the duo conceive.

Opening up about her pregnancy journey, Ryan Blaney’s wife Gianna revealed what proved to be the difference-maker on the Believe in the Good podcast. Speaking to Haley Dillon, she said, “I started going to acupuncture almost every other week or almost every two weeks cause my cramps were so severe. It helped me so much with my cramps. And then this year came by, and she was like, ‘I know you mentioned you’re ready to get pregnant. Switch over to fertility acupuncture’, and I got pregnant right away.”

While some may go to a traditional gynaecologist, Gianna Blaney went with the option that suited her best. Opening up about where she got acupuncture done, the former Miss Hooters International said, “It’s a yoga studio. She (the therapist) teaches yoga and stuff, but she does acupuncture, and she was a gyno. She went and studied Western, Eastern, Chinese medicine.” The two shared an immediate rapport, with Gianna even saying, “She just fascinated me every time I went into her office to talk about her because she would say something to me before I was ever even able to tell her, if that makes sense. She was so good at everything.”

It all worked out in the end. Gianna and Ryan Blaney have a life-changing moment to look forward to at the end of the season. With the Team Penske driver’s best friend, Bubba Wallace, being a new dad, the racer also has someone to take advice from. Even though the due date is months away, the 2023 Cup Series champ is already determined to get things right from the get-go, and even said, “I ask him (Bubba Wallace) all the time for advice, what are some goods and what are the struggles of a newborn and things like that.” Looks like he’s leaving nothing to chance.

Ryan Blaney expresses relief at his first child’s due date

With the second half of the Cup Series season officially underway, the stakes are higher than they have ever been for Ryan Blaney. The No. 12 Ford driver has made it to the playoffs after securing a race win at Nashville Superspeedway, but with just one win in 19 races, the results have left much to be desired. And even though he’s expecting his first child, the 31-year-old can fully focus on his season since the due date is outside of the racing calendar.

Sharing his thoughts about welcoming his firstborn, Blaney said, “We’re in the winter, so that takes a lot of stress off. I can’t say we necessarily drew it up that way. Just kind of got fortunate on the timing of it. So hopefully, fingers crossed, it all goes to plan, and we can be kind of settled into the offseason by the time that the little one comes.”

There’s plenty of anticipation in the Blaney and Tulio households. Lisa and former Cup Series driver Dave Blaney are also looking forward to having another grandkid, with Ryan Blaney saying, “My older sister has a couple kids, but it was Gianna’s parents’ first grandchild, so that’s pretty exciting for them.” From babyproofing the house to ensuring Gianna is coping with her pregnancy, Ryan Blaney will have his work cut out for him in the coming months. But he’ll be taking it all in his stride, while prioritizing his day job as a racing driver as well.