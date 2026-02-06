Ryan Preece Credits Short-Track Lessons for His Historic Clash Win as He Joins League of Legends

Ryan Preece turned the chaos of the Clash at Bowman Gray into a career-defining moment, and he credits the lessons learned on gritty local short tracks for his first-ever Cup Series win. This victory added to an exclusive list of drivers like Denny Hamlin and four-time NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon, who have won the Clash before winning a points race. And the Connecticut native credits his grassroots-level racing.

Speaking on the NASCAR SiriusXM Radio, Preece was more than grateful for his short-track racing moves and experience that have stayed with him for years.

“So, you know, a lot of those things that you learn coming through the ranks at your local short tracks and then at your regional level, and when you get here, it’s just nice to see with the increase of horsepower, there was, there was, it was noticeable, and all the things that you learn growing up, we’re using them again.”

He became only the third driver, alongside Jeff Gordon and Denny Hamlin, to win the Clash before capturing a Cup points victory. The 33-year-old built a resume that reads like a short track enthusiast’s dream.

He emerged from Connecticut’s grassroots scene, clinching the SK modified series championship at Stafford Motor Speedway in 2011 and later dominating on the NASCAR Whelen modified tour with more than 25 wins and the 2013 championship under his belt.

Those championships and countless battles taught him how to manage traffic, handle tight quarters, and make split-second decisions, skills that paid dividends on the slippery, rain- and snow-marred asphalt of Bowman Gray’s historic quarter mile.

The track itself may be best known as NASCAR’s most chaotic short track, a place where contact is a currency and precision is a luxury, but for Ryan Preece, it was almost a homecoming.

Even before his cup career, he had long appreciated the Madhouse atmosphere and raced there multiple times in modified machinery, soaking up the frenetic energy and unique demands.

That familiarity with bumper-to-bumper racing and constant jockeying for position helped him navigate a record 17 caution periods during the Clash, resist pressure from Cup stalwarts, and ultimately lead the final 45 laps to score the victory.

With this exhibition win providing a major confidence boost, the question now is whether Preece can carry that momentum into the season-opening Daytona 500.

Can Preece continue his momentum at the Daytona 500?

Ryan Preece’s breakthrough victory in the 2026 Cook Out Clash exhibition race gives him a spotlight moment heading into the Daytona 500. The feel-good win gives Preece momentum and fuels fan optimism heading into the Daytona 500.

But when looking at the Connecticut native’s actual Daytona 500 resume, the picture is mixed. Over multiple appearances at the Great American Race, his best finish came earlier in his career, with the top-10 result including an eighth-place showing in his debut and a sixth-place effort in 2021.

While those results demonstrate he can run well in Superspeedway Pack Racing, which is notoriously unpredictable, he has yet to convert that into a clear shot at victory.

The biggest talking point from his recent Daytona history wasn’t a contender run but rather a dramatic crash late in the 2025 Daytona 500 in which he was caught in a late wreck and flipped violently, once again walking away unscathed.

So can Preece translate his Clash momentum into a Daytona 500 win?

The short answer is it’s possible, but far from assured. Superspeedway Races like the Daytona 500 hinge on drafting alliances and split-second timing as much as raw speed, and his past performance shows he has the racecraft and experience to avoid the big one and contend.

As this marks the first race of the regular season, wins and points are definitely crucial to make it into the playoffs, and Preece is clearly fired up, as wins and points are crucial for a playoff push in the first race of the regular season.