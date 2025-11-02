Ryan Preece Credits Team Chemistry for Breakthrough After 6 Years of NASCAR Struggles

“You know, as far as having a job, doing this, this isn’t real. This is a dream I get to live,” Ryan Preece said earlier this year as he began his new chapter with RFK Racing. For the 35-year-old, those words carried more than just gratitude. They reflected the long, exhausting road he’s traveled to stay in NASCAR’s top ranks.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Since debuting in 2015, Preece’s career has been anything but linear. He’s bounced between teams, faced uncertain futures, and even had to step away to prove he still belonged. But 2025 feels different. After years of grinding for respect and results, Preece finally seems to have found what’s eluded him all along. And it’s not just speed on the racetrack.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Teamwork makes the dream work for Ryan Preece

Ryan Preece’s 2025 season with RFK Racing marked a breakthrough after years of challenges in NASCAR’s top tier. Reflecting on his journey, Preece said, “I feel like we had some pretty good moments early on in the season and certainly were really consistent.” Indeed, Preece kicked off his 2025 campaign with strong finishes like third at Las Vegas, ninth at Homestead, and seventh at Martinsville.

Moreover, Preece emphasized the process of gradual improvement, saying, “Every week is a process and learning those things.” Preece’s career had been marked by inconsistency (including part-time appearances and poor performances) until his move to RFK Racing following the shutdown of Stewart-Haas Racing’s NASCAR program. Joining RFK, led by Brad Keselowski and alongside teammates Chris Buescher and Keselowski himself, Preece found a supportive environment that allowed his performance to flourish.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I’ve been grinding at this for six years, right? And sometimes you got to keep fighting and swinging. I’m glad this opportunity with a great group of guys is finally here,” he said. A significant factor in Preece’s advancement has been his partnership with crew chief Derrick Finley.

Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA October 12 NASCAR Cup Series 2024: Bank of America ROVAL 400 NASCAR Cup Series driver, RYAN PREECE 41, prepares to practice for the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course in Concord, NC. LicenseRM 22353824 Copyright: xZoonar.com/GrindstonexMediaxGroup/ASPInc/WalterxGxArcexSrx 22353824

AD

“I started to find what I’m looking for and Derrick and the guys are doing a great job on giving it to me,” Preece explained. This collaboration has boosted his confidence and helped him feel they are on the right path. In the 2025 season, Preece has three top-5s, thirteen top-10s, a pole, and has led 133 laps in total. This is a significant improvement compared to his 2024 season, where he was winless, had just one top-5, and led a meagre 2 laps in the entire season.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The struggles haven’t only been on the track. Unlike Chase Elliott or Dale Jr., Ryan Preece didn’t have a family legacy that he could fall back on. Coming from humble beginnings, the Connecticut native’s father ran a modest plumbing and HVAC business, but did all he could to support Preece’s ambitions. The racer also did all he could to make his dream a reality. From fabricating ductwork as a tin knocker to scaling icy rooftops during the cold, he went above and beyond to fulfill his goals. “I saw the financial burden that it was… And as you know, racing’s expensive. So, I didn’t want my father or my family to go broke because we were racing,” the No. 60 driver said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And now, circumstances have shifted drastically. “I feel confident. We’re heading down a path, one that I’m excited about, and yeah, it’s all really good stuff,” Preece summed up. His transformation underscores the value of chemistry, perseverance, and consistent teamwork. As he looks forward, the question remains: can this momentum carry him to sustained success in the seasons to come?

Preece is set for Snowball Derby challenge

While most drivers are counting down the days to a much-needed offseason, Ryan Preece has other plans. The RFK Racing driver isn’t heading to the beach or the golf course. Rather, he’s heading back to the garage. A lifelong short-track racer and former NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion, Preece is preparing to debut a brand-new Super Late Model in the 58th Annual Snowball Derby at Five Flags Speedway from December 4–7.

The build has taken longer than expected, but Preece’s excitement hasn’t waned. “I actually just fired it up last week before Martinsville,” he said ahead of the Phoenix finale. “Usually, I’ll put a car together in three or four weeks, but between racing and family life, this one took from mid-December to October to get ready. Once the season ends, I’ll be in the shop finishing setup and getting ready to test.”

Preece’s passion for racing runs deep. In 2025 alone, he’s hit tracks like Bowman Gray, Richmond, Thompson, and Stafford (where he even outdueled Greg Biffle to win the Cleetus McFarland New England 900). “For some people, golf is their thing,” he said. “For me, it’s racing. Whether it’s a Modified or a Super Late Model, I just love doing it, working on the cars, building them, being around it all.”

Though he’s most recognized for his success in Modifieds, Preece is no stranger to the Snowball Derby. He’s made three starts in the prestigious event, finishing fourth in 2023 behind winner Chandler Smith. But this year brings change. “I’m not entirely sure how it’s going to go,” Preece admitted. “In the past, Chris Gabehart helped me, but this year I’m going with friends I trust. We’ll make the best calls we can and have fun doing it.”

The Snowball Derby goes green Sunday, December 7, at 1 p.m. CT.