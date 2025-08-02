Ryan Preece Recalls the Win That Changed Everything—and the Call That Cemented His NASCAR Future

Ryan Preece’s NASCAR climb has been fueled by grit and well-timed risks. From his Connecticut Modified roots to an Xfinity gamble that landed him a breakthrough, each step brought bigger opportunities and eventually a NASCAR Cup Series shot. He has built his career on risk and perfectly timed opportunities. But Ryan’s rise isn’t just about checkered flags; it’s also about the moments in between, the sacrifices, the uncertainty, and the people who believed in him. And one race changed it all for him.

Preece’s NASCAR Path has gone through a long list of teams, showcasing both resilience and reliable performance. He cut his teeth on northeastern short tracks, dominating the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour with the championship in 2013 before moving into NASCAR’s national circuit. He raced part-time in Xfinity for Tommy Baldwin Racing and JD Motorsports, then scored two wins with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2017-2018. That exposure built a case for his move into the Cup series in 2019.

Ryan Preece after game-changing win

Ryan Preece’s first full-time Cup ride came in 2019 when he replaced AJ Allmendinger in the No. 47 Chevrolet for JTG Daugherty Racing. However, the defining turning point arrived when Ryan got his break with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Speaking to Dale Jr. on DJD, Ryan Preece opened up about the race that gave him the respect he deserved. He said, “It was fun because what was really cool about it is the people that you race against—even if you had the biggest rivalry with them—they respected you enough to say, “Man, that was it. That was cool. Watching you win was like one of us.” You know what I mean? So, earning the respect—I mean, I had the respect of the people I raced. Yeah. But it was—that was the neat part. They were pulling for you.”

The breakthrough moment came at Iowa Speedway in July 2017, where Ryan secured his first Xfinity Series victory in dramatic overtime at the US Cellular 250. He had won the pole, survived a green-white checkered finish, and beat current standouts like Kyle Benjamin and Brian Scott through the line, a performance Ryan later described as life-changing that earned him respect within the upper tiers of the sport.

The current RFK driver said, “All of a sudden, I get a call from Steve de Souza saying, “Hey, Ryan, you know, what do you want to do? Are you busy next year? Would you be available to run so-and-so races?” And it ended up being 15—14 or 15 races. And the reason being is Christopher Bell was going in the 20. I think it was. Yeah, it was the 20. Rheem was supposed to be on the car, but I guess there were 10 races where there was another sponsor, so there was a conflict. So, they had to put 10 races somewhere else. So, they end up calling me saying, “Hey, we’re going to—we’re going to put you in for these 10 races in the 18.”

Steve de Souza, president of Joe Gibbs Racing’s Xfinity and development program, offered him a two-race deal, initially covering New Hampshire and Iowa. That call to trust Ryan with more seat time paid off in 2018. Preece drove 15 races for Joe Gibbs Racing in the No. 18 Safelite Toyota, scoring two wins, including a standout Dash 4 Cash victory at Bristol, where he took the lead with 10 laps to go and earned the $100,000 bonus. He also delivered multiple top-five and top-10 finishes, demonstrating consistency and versatility that cemented his reputation. While he didn’t win at Kentucky Speedway, his schedule included that standalone event where he posted a solid fourth-place run, further showcasing his ability on larger tracks under pressure. That performance solidified the respect that earned him his first full-time cup the following year.

“But also, Stanley Black & Decker was located out of New Britain, Connecticut—7 minutes from my dad’s shop, our house. Well, Stanley—you know, DeWalt sponsored JGR—and a close friend of mine who did our tires that I’ve known since I was a kid ended up selling a car to somebody that was at Stanley and um, you know, they ended up talking about racing somehow and like, “Hey, do you know this Ryan Preece guy?”

Later in the year, during a golfing trip, he received a surprise call from JGR offering him 14 to 15 Xfinity races for the upcoming season. Through a bolt-on opportunity with Stanley Black & Decker and Craftsman, his tire guy’s longtime contact helped to open the door, and Ryan seized it, laying the foundation for his reputation as a driver worth watching.

“Oh yeah, he just won with Gibbs. You know, we sponsored that team.” He’s like, “Oh yeah, you know, I’ve helped him for so long.” And he ended up giving my tire guy his business card, and next thing I know it, they’re sponsoring me for four or five races with Craftsman when they were bringing that brand back into JGR. And that ended up being 15 races or 14 races in 2018. So that’s what kind of got me there.”

And the rest is history; with his first full cup season in swing in 2019, Ryan was overjoyed, but he also opened up about his family struggles due to the shift, especially with his wife. However, fast forward to 2025, and Preece is still winless, hence no playoff spot in his possession. But Preece has figured out his approach to get the win, by hook or by crook.

Ryan Preece’s full-throttle mindset toward winning a playoff spot

Ryan Preece has quickly become one of the most talked-about drivers in recent NASCAR races, thanks to his gritty, all-in approach with RFK Racing. No longer content to simply qualify and finish mid-pack, the underdog driver is intent on shaking up the standings and forcing his way into the playoff conversation. Every lap now feels urgent, every pit stop critical, as Preece and his crew throw everything they have at closing the gap to the postseason.

Earlier this year, it was filled with missteps, from slow pit stops to missed strategic calls, which cost the team valuable points. But instead of backing down, Ryan and RFK doubled their efforts, adding extra practice sessions and embracing aggressive race tactics. The result is a team that refuses to coast; they are outthinking rivals, taking bigger swings on strategy, and making sure no potential edge slips by.

Even when starting deep in the field, Ryan has clawed out top 10 and top 15 finishes, including strong runs at marquee events like the Brickyard 400 and the Chicago Street race, cementing his playoff push as one of the season’s storylines to watch. With only a handful of regular seasons remaining, the question hangs heavy. And with the Iowa race around the corner, can Ryan’s relentless, risk-filled approach power him into the postseason, or will the weight of the gamble prove too much? One thing is certain: he has no plans to lift off the throttle now.