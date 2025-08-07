Ryan Preece Reveals Harsh Yet Humbling Reality Behind Cup Series Rise

Ryan Preece’s journey from Connecticut short-track standout is one built on resilience and growth. Preece dominated local Modified circuits, won titles like the 2013 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour championship, and multiple World Series of Asphalt crowns. He earned opportunities in Xfinity and Truck competition with two Xfinity wins and two Truck Series wins by 2022. In late 2024, RFK Racing signed the 34‑year‑old to pilot the newly minted No. 60 Ford Mustang in 2025. This marked a turning point in his stellar Cup career. But in a recent interview, Preece revealed the harsh and humbling realities of his early national‑level years.

His debut Cup Series appearance came in 2015, but a full‑time ride didn’t materialize until 2019 with underfunded JTG‑Daugherty Racing. Despite almost 200 career Cup starts, he recorded only modest results. Zero wins and no playoff berths by season’s end in 2024. This season, settled into RFK’s third car, Preece is posting career‑best metrics. Ten top‑10s (including three top‑5s) through 23 races, a top‑5 finish in Indianapolis, and an average finish near 16th. These figures underscore a dramatic increase in competitiveness. Yet the real story lies deeper. As Preece admitted, he wasn’t always racing. At times, he was just surviving.

The unseen harsh realities that Ryan Preece endured

In a revealing exchange, Preece spoke candidly about his earliest national series seasons from 2013 through 2016. Strapped for funding and driving for small teams, he shared that he often raced on used tires. Because that’s literally all that was available! While he did not specify team names, the sentiment echoes long‑standing media coverage of his early Cup-era hardships. “I don’t think half of this field has ever had to stick used tires on a race car because that’s what the owner had to do to get by,” he recounted. “That was the first four years of my national level career – ’13, ’14, ’15, and ’16 – using used tires.” This rare admission quantifies what others described more generally. Inconsistent rides on underpowered, recycled equipment. Even after landing a full-time seat, the cars and budgets were limited, and performance suffered.

Ryan’s narrative shifted sharply with his 2025 move to RFK Racing. Preece described the difference bluntly: “It’s been nice to be with Brad [Keselowski] because I finally feel like I’m racing again with certain things.” RFK’s resources include the backing of Brad Keselowski as both owner and teammate. This also came with a Kroger sponsorship and organizational support, which offered the first true stability and equipment quality Preece had experienced in his Cup career. He credited the team culture, sports science support, consistent car preparation, and clear team structure for helping him unlock better results and longer runs inside the top 10 regularly. This contrast marks not just a shift in outcomes, but a shift in Preece’s mindset and identity. He moved from “making do” to competing at a level he said he finally feels like racing.

RFK expanded to a three-car Cup operation in 2025. Preece, alongside Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher, offers strong playoff potential and depth. With fewer than three DNFs and improved reliability, he is squarely in the hunt for his first-ever Cup playoff berth. If RFK’s upward trajectory holds and Preece continues, a lot could happen. The driver who once scraped by on used tires may finally grab the break that eluded him through much of his career.

Preece to serve as honorary starter at Chemung’s big modified race

Ryan Preece, driver of the No. 60 Ford for RFK Racing, is returning to his Modified roots this Saturday at Chemung Speedrome. Known for his success on both local New England circuits and national series, Preece will take part in the Night Before The Glen-Rod Spalding Classic. He will be the official event ambassador, signing autographs and flipping the green flag for the 75‑lap Modified feature. His presence adds star power to an event steeped in regional tradition and community engagement.

His involvement underscores not just nostalgia, but his commitment to promoting grassroots racing. The moment promises more than a ceremonial gesture. It helps spotlight a generation of short-track competitors striving for similar national breakthroughs. That connection enriches the event’s story and sets up what fans can expect in the next section.

Preece is expected to sign autographs before lighting off the Race of Champions Modified Series feature race. The event pays $5,000 to the winner. The slot as honorary starter is a grand nod to his Modified background and local racing legacy. The event honors Rod Spalding, a respected figure in the Modified ranks. Spalding’s legacy lives on through a foundation supporting injured drivers.

Putting an active Cup driver in the cast of a local Modified event bridges the gap between NASCAR’s national stage and grassroots racing. It reinforces Preece’s roots and shows ongoing support for short-track culture. His engagement helps elevate the event’s reach and brings attention to community goodwill efforts. Fans get a rare opportunity to connect with a Cup name in person while local competitors benefit from the spotlight.