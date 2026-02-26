Samantha Busch Calls Out Pressure on Women in NASCAR Amidst Double Standards Debate

Samantha Busch is known to have no filter when it comes to fighting for equal rights. A strong advocate for women’s rights, Kyle Busch’s wife recently pointed out the double standards for women involved in motorsports directly or indirectly, following the criticism Natalie Decker is facing from everywhere.

Samantha Busch syncs with Natalie Decker

In a recent interview with Decker, Mrs. Busch shared her thoughts on the implications of belonging to a racing family. She echoed her concerns after Decker revealed the double standards under which women drivers are scrutinized in the sport and the pressure they face while competing in a male-dominated field.

“It is hard to be a woman in the sport because I feel like we’re under a microscope even more,” Decker said in the Certified Oversharer podcast with Samantha Busch. “But regardless, overall being in the sport, male or female, on the crew racing the car, it doesn’t matter. It’s a difficult sport.”

Imago DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 14: Natalie Decker 35 Joey Gase Motorsports T.N. Dickinson s Witch Hazel Chevrolet talks with her crew during qualifying for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA O Reilly Auto Parts United Rentals 300 on February 14, 2026 at Daytona International Speedway.

Following this, Mrs. Busch supported Decker, a part-time driver in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series for Joey Gase Motorsports. Reckoning her words and syncing with her own world, Mrs. Busch highlighted how she has to take care of the entire family whenever Kyle Busch is away.

“I think people look at racing from the outside and they’re like, “Oh, it looks fun. You get to travel.” And it is a grind. It is a grind as you mentioned for all the crews, the social wives, the social media teams, like you do so much… I will always say this to the wives that don’t get to travel, that have to be so difficult to maintain the house and the kids and the schedules for their partner to live out their dreams and so it is a lot in the sport.”

Notably, Samantha Busch has been an important driving force behind Kyle Busch and their son, Brexton Busch, thanks to her overall support. In terms of family at home, and family on track, the Busch family has been thriving in NASCAR, as while Kyle took care of racing, Mrs. Busch acted as a multifaceted leader, managing their business ventures, public brand, and philanthropic legacy.

On the other hand, when it comes to the double standards in racing, especially in terms of the gender bias, something Natalie Decker spoke about, it has always been a controversial issue. While there is no blatant proof to substantiate it, female drivers often spoke about how hard it is to race in a field mostly dominated by men.

Besides racing, the criticisms they receive are often hypersexualized and extremely hateful — something Katherine Legge faced in recent times.

NASCAR driver Katherine Legge subjected to extreme hate after the Kasey Kahne incident

During the Rockingham Speedway Xfinity Series race last year, Katherine Legge wrecked and collected veteran racer Kasey Kahne. The race was an important one for Kahne and his fans as the former driver made his first appearance in NASCAR in seven years.

However, the Lap 52 incident changed his day, as Legge made contact with William Sawalich, who then went on to collect an incoming Kahne. As a result, both drivers’ day ended, but for Legge, it was the start of a nightmare.

The 45-year-old faced extreme hate in the form of hypersexualized criticism, online hate comments, and even death threats. This was something that the former NASCAR President Steve Phelps called out and publicly supported Legge.

“I want to be crystal clear about this, we condemn this behavior. It is unacceptable, this is not appropriate for NASCAR, sports, or the world,” Phelps said to CNN. “This is a woman who has competed very successfully in all forms of motorsports, and we want her here at NASCAR. They can take their opinions and their hate right out of NASCAR because there’s just no place for it.”

With that said, Katherine Legge has not done anything that no other NASCAR driver has done. Wrecking and getting wrecked is a part of the sport, but receiving such hate over it is something no true racing fan would ever encourage.