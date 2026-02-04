Samantha Busch Publicly Confesses the Incident That Almost Made ‘Coach’ Joe Gibbs Lose His Cool

Having multiple championships across many sports is no mean feat. ‘Coach’ Joe Gibbs is just such a personality, who boasts three Super Bowl championships and five NASCAR Cup Series championships. A major part of this success is owed to the disciplinarian routines that Gibbs follows and institutes in his teams. Once, however, Samantha Busch, the better half of two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch, rattled Coach’s cage.

Kyle Busch’s wife recalls a messy disaster

“Coach had just walked off the plane, and I was waiting ’cause I had fed Brexton. And so, I’m burping him, and I hand him to Kyle like this to grab my bags and stuff. And I still have a picture of it. When I tell you, Brexton vomited an entire bottle all over coach’s seat, and everybody on the plane was all just like, “Oh my gosh.” Even the pilots were like, “Oh my gosh.” And we’re like all hyperventilating, and we’re like, Thank you, God, that he just walked off the plane,” Samantha Busch said on Certified Oversharer.

Brexton Busch is winning races of his own now. He surpassed the 150 mark in hoarding trophies just at 10 years of age, harboring dreams of entering NASCAR. But this incident from his childhood years must have left a scar on ‘Coach’ Joe Gibbs before the latter could witness his racing prowess. Kyle Busch worked with Gibbs until the end of 2022, after which he left for Richard Childress Racing. But the better part of his racing memories lies with JGR – and some are disastrous ones, too, in Samantha’s memory.

A spectacular resume across racing and football speaks to Joe Gibbs‘ unique leadership approach. He was the first person elected to both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the NASCAR Hall of Fame. That is because Gibbs mastered the art of managing people and believes his principles could extend to business as well. There is also an entire college course based on Gibbs’ 11 principles of success. But this also involves having a notorious OCD habit that Kyle Busch’s family experienced.

“We used to fly with Coach home a lot, and Brexen was a baby, and Coach was like OCD about his plane. Like you were not allowed certain color drinks. You couldn’t have shoes on. You couldn’t do X, Y, and Z. So, here we are with like a three-month-old baby on his plane, and he had just gotten like the inside redone or cleaned or something,” Samantha Busch recalled, recounting the moments before disaster.

As his wife recollects some wild memories, Kyle Busch is expecting a wild start to 2026.

Chaos on the cards?

The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season’s first event is underway – the Cook Out Clash. And people are on the lookout for paint-trading and aggressive driving, something quite customary at the close-quarters short track of Bowman Gray Stadium. In 2025, the tight 0.250-mile paved oval produced seven cautions but only four lead changes. Ahead of the Clash race, Kyle Busch put forward his thoughts that the 2026 race will be no less wild.

“I felt like last year’s Clash was a little chaotic. There were definitely some moments there where some guys were running over each other, and guys got mad at each other for no reason,” Kyle Busch said. “You are going to hit each other. It’s inevitable, it’s going to happen. But the nature of just getting a little bump-bump and then getting mad about it and trying to retaliate, that’s just the nature of the sport, I guess we are in today.”

Busch started from the 13th spot in the Cook Out Clash. With a whole season ahead of him, let’s wait and see how the champion performs.