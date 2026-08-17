Samantha Busch Shares Touching ‘God Wink’ Moment That Made Her Feel Close to Late Husband Kyle

Since Kyle Busch’s tragic passing in May earlier this year, Samantha has dedicated much of her Instagram feed to sharing stories of her late husband. From how they met in Indianapolis ahead of a NASCAR race to a heart-shaped ornament Kyle stole from a hotel for her, she’s shown a part of Rowdy’s life to the community rarely seen before.

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Samantha has now opened up about another moment that brought Kyle to mind. What began as a difficult hike filled with anxiety and fear eventually turned into an emotional experience that left her feeling closer to her late husband.

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“These God winks stop me in my tracks and make me feel like Kyle isn’t quite as far away as he feels,” she wrote on Instagram.

Getting to the lake (shown in the picture) was difficult, and Samantha felt overwhelmed by emotions. Yet she kept pushing forward to prove to herself that she could do difficult things even when they seemed impossible.

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When she finally reached the water, she admitted that something had changed. The wind picked up, and Samantha said it felt like a hug. Then, she noticed the sparkles across the lake.

Samantha further admitted that the moment felt like something much deeper than simply seeing sunlight dance across the water. “Deep in my soul, I knew where they came from,” she said in the same post.

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The moment at the lake was not the first time Samantha had found comfort in something she felt was a sign from Kyle. A few months earlier, she had shared another deeply personal experience involving one of Kyle’s belongings.

She recalled seeing a bright rainbow shining across Kyle’s sandals. The footwear had remained untouched since his death, making the unexpected sight especially emotional for her.

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Rather than viewing it as a coincidence, Samantha saw the rainbow as another comforting reminder of his presence.

That post contained another story that carried a similar meaning. During a church service, Samantha noticed a bird flying around the room. It eventually came closer to her before hopping near her feet while she was praying. Once again, she felt that the encounter offered comfort at a moment when she needed it.

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The latest hike carried the same significance. Her grief remains evident in every word she shares about Busch. But so does her determination to hold onto the love and memories they created together.

As she explained in her post about the hike, “I love sharing these stories because I never want to forget them, and in these moments I can’t explain it’s a reminder that love doesn’t just disappear. I miss you every second, Kyle. Keep sending me the sparkles.”

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These moments offer a way to keep Kyle’s memory present in her everyday life. Even in the smallest details, she continues to find reminders of the life and love they shared.