Grieving Samantha & Kids Show Immeasurable Courage Turning Up at Charlotte to Honor Kyle Busch

With Kyle Busch’s passing away, we all lost something. NASCAR, the sport, lost one of its fiercest competitors and the face of the sport for several years. The fans, including us, lost a driver who could make us all cheer, boo, laugh, or rage (sometimes all the emotions in a single lap). Kurt Busch lost a younger brother whom he loved dearly and spent a lifetime racing beside. However, no loss compares to the one felt by Kyle’s wife, Samantha Busch, and his children, Brexton and Lennix. The family made a public appearance at Charlotte this weekend ahead of the Coca-Cola 600 race. And as NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell delivered an emotional message to the family before the Coca-Cola 600, the heartbreaking reality of Busch’s absence finally seemed to hit everyone inside the speedway at once.

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Brexton and Samantha Busch overcome by emotions

“Samantha, I want you to know that this sport stands with you and that you and your children are NASCAR family forever, and Brexton and Lennix, your dad loved you with all his heart, everyone gathered here, everyone behind you, everybody watching on TV, and all those people up in that grandstand are your family. And we’ve got you. Kyle Busch is NASCAR. He was one of a kind and there will never be another.”

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Cameras inside Charlotte Motor Speedway caught Brexton and Samantha Busch sobbing uncontrollably during the homage to Kyle Busch as NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell made his remarks before to the Coca-Cola 600. It was among the most tragic incidents that NASCAR has seen in a long time.

Samantha and Kyle have been one of the most well-known couples in the sport, highly popular on social media, for more than a decade. The couple shared a deep, enduring partnership while enduring intense public scrutiny and often discussing extremely personal challenges outside of racing. Married in 2010, the two spoke candidly for years about infertility challenges and IVF treatments. Eventually, they turned their traumatic experience into a purpose to support other families through the Bundle of Joy Fund.

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Meanwhile, Brexton’s racing career had grown to be Kyle’s biggest pride outside of his own NASCAR career. Kyle Busch was much more than a racing father who happened to be a NASCAR champion. He personally oversaw, directed, and planned almost every facet of Brexton’s quick ascent through junior racing, frequently dedicating whole weekends to supporting his son at karting competitions and dirt tracks throughout the nation. After his father passed away, Brexton discreetly changed his Facebook profile image to a photograph of the two of them cuddling, a modest gesture that grieved people on social media.

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Prior to the race, even the military tribute had emotional significance. One of the most poignant evenings in NASCAR history was set against a surreal background as military soldiers fast-roped down with an American flag while a chopper soared over the speedway during the pre-race rituals.

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NASCAR fans left heartbroken watching Busch’s tribute

As pictures and videos of Brexton and Samantha Busch appeared on social media, racing fans all around the world reacted with an unbelievable wave of sadness, solidarity, and heartbreak.

One fan commented, “Kyle Busch’s wife, Samantha, son, Brexton, parents and brother, Kurt Busch, are here at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Everyone is standing behind them.”

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One of the most iconic pictures of the Coca-Cola 600 weekend was this feeling of family harmony. The NASCAR world came together to support the Busch family as they stood together in front of thousands of fans through unspeakable agony.

Another fan was especially emotional watching Samantha attempt to stay composed during the ceremony. “Samantha Busch is so strong oh my gosh. I’m crying,” they said.

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Samantha stayed at her kids’ side during the tribute, clearly attempting to keep herself composed until eventually losing control of her emotions as the gravity of the situation set in.

The symbolic picture of the Busch family standing next to Richard Childress during the memorial was cited by another fan. “What a special moment as Samantha and Brexton Busch are standing next to Richard Childress as Steve O’Donnell leads us into a moment of silence, and then the bagpipes play. Man, this is… No words. #NASCAR,” they posted.

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Given how far Childress and Kyle Busch had come together over the years, the instance had additional emotional weight. After Busch joined Richard Childress Racing in 2023, the two notably transformed from fierce rivals (they even got into a physical brawl way back in 2011) to good friends and had mutual respect for each other.

Finally, fans commended NASCAR for its handling of the tragedy. “Heart aches for Samantha Busch…nothing about this is easy. Hats off to NASCAR.”

From the bagpipes and military homage to the moving speeches and tributes throughout the garage, the whole weekend shifted from racing to remembering one of NASCAR’s most iconic personalities and ensuring his family never had to grieve alone. We miss you Kyle!