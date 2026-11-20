NASCAR’s offseason turns festive as Thanksgiving and Christmas close in. For Samantha Busch, this is the first one without Kyle. She has still made sure she, Brexton, Lennix and the Rowdy fans have something to look forward to, and she did not leave the reason for it to guesswork.

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Samantha recently revealed she is working on a legacy project that will honor her husband, Kyle Busch, and his impact not only on the NASCAR world, but also as a family man and father of two children as well. The confirmation came after a fan asked her about it.

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A Rowdy museum could be among the projects honoring his legacy. When a fan asked about the possibility during an Instagram Q&A, she revealed the possibility.

“One of the many legacy projects I’m working on in his honor,” wrote Samantha, replying to the fan’s question on her Instagram story, with a picture of the beautiful couple to go along as background. While Samantha did not specify the exact nature of the legacy project, she confirmed it would honor Kyle’s impact on NASCAR and his role as a father.

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The former Richard Childress Racing driver passed away in May this year after suffering from sepsis caused by severe pneumonia, at the age of 41 years old. Busch was in the second phase of his NASCAR career, where he was looking to achieve success with RCR, and his life after his success with Joe Gibbs Racing.

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He was also mentoring his son, Brexton, toward a bright racing future, accompanying him to races as the younger Busch climbed the ranks to one day emulate his father. However, Busch left his family and a huge fanbase at a time when no one expected it; his passing has left the community reeling from the aftereffects.

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One of the toughest points for his family has come as NASCAR winds down for the 2026 season, and holidays such as Christmas and Thanksgiving approach. With the community busy enjoying the holidays with the family, the Buschs are taking a different approach.

“We just keep traveling. Being home is really hard. It’s this huge weight of him missing. Everywhere we look, it’s a memory which is beautiful but also gut-wrenching. We are in a go-go season now to not really have to face that we are doing the holidays without Kyle. And for this year, we are pretending they aren’t really a thing,” explained Samantha after a fan asked her about how she and the children were doing ahead of the NASCAR offseason, as well as the festive holiday season.

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Kyle Busch‘s legacy and his impact in NASCAR are difficult to overstate. ‘Rowdy’ successfully went from being the ‘villain’ in the sport to one of the most likeable personalities in the garage during the latter years of his career. Some went to compare his switch to the likes of Dale Earnhardt, as he was also looking for his ever-elusive Daytona 500 victory with Richard Childress late in his career, just as ‘The Intimidator’ was back in the day.

The NASCAR fraternity, along with the family, have managed to honor Busch’s legacy in several ways with events such as a celebration of life at Charlotte back in October, followed by Samantha accepting Kyle’s 2026 Most Popular Driver award.

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Kyle’s son Brexton has kept up with his racing activities as well, and hopes to one day fill his father’s shoes and make a name for himself, but become recognized as a successor to the two-time Cup Series champion. Samantha also revealed that Brexton would be happy to run his father’s famed No. 18 as he progresses through the ranks.

“If it’s possible, he would love to. When Kyle went to the 8, we asked him if he wanted to switch numbers, and Brexton said, ‘Why? 18 is my birthday, so it’s my number,” Samantha answered during the same fan Q&A on her Instagram story.

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Despite the hardships the Busch family is going through after Kyle’s sudden demise, one thing is for certain. Samantha, Brexton, and Lennix have shown incredible courage to face the world after a key family member’s passing, and how they continue to soldier on is an example for everyone, whether it be Christmas time or just another regular day.