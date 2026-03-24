SC Governor Candidate Announces Meet-and-Greet to Save Historic Speedway as NASCAR Champion Joins the Fight

Throughout the decades, there have been multiple speedways where NASCAR made history, but they have since lost significance. In classic motorsports fashion, however, they are often brought back into the spotlight only when they face the risk of demolition. And that is now the case for Greenville-Pickens Speedway. With a South Carolina governor candidate announcing major support, the track could still be saved.

A campaign to save Greenville-Pickens

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, who is running for governor, has been outspoken in his support for the track. When Dale Earnhardt Jr. voiced his concerns for the track, he replied to him on social media, stating:

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“Greenville-Pickens Speedway is part of South Carolina history. When @DaleJr says he would be first in line to return, it shows just how important this track is to the heritage of American motorsports. We should do everything we can to preserve this historic landmark.”

Earlier this week, Wilson announced a meet-and-greet, a sort of campaign to raise awareness about and save the Speedway from potential demolition. NASCAR’s popular voice, Mike Joy, reshared his campaign on social media.

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Former NASCAR driver Bobby Labonte has also been outspoken about the track’s importance.

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“I do get kind of into the short track. We’re a little bit racing some modifieds across, you know, this part of the country,” he said just yesterday. “Obviously, Dale Jr., you know, he’s got a great voice on it. I’ve raced Greenville-Pickens, tested there a ton back in the day, so I would love to see every racetrack that was on the verge of going away, not going away, of course, you know, so Greenville being one of them.”

For context, the track has been abandoned for a few years now. Understandably, a real estate corporation ended up purchasing the surrounding land, and it planned to demolish the track earlier. However, they were not given clearance to do that, as Pickens County leaders voted against the demolition.

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Now, NASCAR activists are teaming up to save the track built in the 1940s, but is it too late?

Apart from holding a special place for the old-timers, the track is part of history for a very special reason. Back in 1971, the NASCAR race here became the first race to be completely televised at the national level. In a time when the sport earns a majority of its popularity and monetary profit through broadcasting deals, it is apparent that this race laid the foundation for the same. And hence, the Greenville-Pickens Speedway is extremely important to the sport’s history.

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But still, there is an essential question attached to it. What will happen to the racetrack even if it is saved? Dale Jr. seems to have the answer.

Dale Jr. finds purpose for the abandoned track

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While the chances of NASCAR actually returning to the track are very slim, the 2x NASCAR XFINITY Series champion might have found a perfect purpose for Greenville-Pickens Speedway. In a social media post on March 13, he claimed that he would return to the race there if it were saved.

“If @GPSspeedway1 can survive, the @CARSTour will be first in line to return, and I’ll be the first entry,” he wrote.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., being the co-owner of the CARS Tour Series, has the power to bring the series to the Greenville-Pickens Speedway. While he retired from full-time racing a long time ago because of medical reasons, Dale Jr. doesn’t usually miss out on racing in Late-Model Cars, and his return to racing on the endangered track would be rather iconic.

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As of now, the future seems slim for the track. Although it has gained support from many of the sport’s iconic figures, it cannot be guaranteed that the track will be saved, but if it is, Dale Jr. might finally make a return to racing.