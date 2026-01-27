Seatless NASCAR Champion Set to Attempt Daytona 500 With Michael Jordan’s $96B Partnership

As the Daytona 500 is approaching, the pressure is high on the drivers. And for a driver without a full-time home, that pressure is even higher.

While the big teams have guaranteed spots, everyone else has to fight just to get into the race. In this tough environment, Corey Heim, a young champion currently struggling to find a permanent seat, has just landed the opportunity of a lifetime with a top team and a massive sponsor.

Corey Heim joins 23XI for Daytona 500

Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing officially announced that Corey Heim will drive the number 67 Toyota Camry XSE. This is happening because Robinhood, a famous stock-trading company worth about $96 billion, is the team’s primary sponsor.

The partnership with 23XI and Robinhood began in 2025 and was the brand’s first entry into motorsports.

This is a huge deal because he doesn’t have a full-time seat in the NASCAR Cup Series this year, even though he is a truck series regular-season champion. Heim’s only going to run a few part-time races in 2026.

“It means a lot to me to have the opportunity to represent Robinhood again this season, and it’s extra special to do so at the Daytona 500,” shared Corey Heim.

“Coming off a great season last year, I’m excited to continue my growth as a driver and look forward to another successful year.”

“We’re proud to have Robinhood growing with our team and excited to see the Robin Neon paint scheme competing for a starting spot at the Daytona 500,” said Steve Lauletta, 23XI team president.

“Robinhood continues to be one of the most innovative brands in the financial services category, and we look forward to another year of engaging with their customers in fresh, cutting-edge ways that only Robinhood and 23XI can do.”

For a driver spending 2026 running a few part-time races, this isn’t just a race; it is a high-visibility showcase. A convincing performance in front of a global audience and a $96 billion sponsor could be the luck needed to secure Heim a full-time Cup Series home for 2027.

But while Heim’s entry adds a new spark to the 23XI lineup, the foundation of the organization remains firmly secure on its pillar, Bubba Wallace.

Bubba Wallace’s future with 23XI

Heading into the 2026 season, Wallace’s future with the team is more secure than ever following a multi-year contract extension signed in 2024.

This stability comes from the back of a career and the Best 2025 Campaign.

Bubba’s 11th finish in the final championship, collecting one win in Indianapolis, six 5th-place finishes, and leading 378 lapses and his consistent growth across all track types, including his improved performance on road courses, has transformed him into an estimated weekly contender for the number 23 Toyota.

“I’m excited for more races this year with Robinhood and appreciative of their support for 23XI,” exclaimed Bubba Wallace.

“We’re still a relatively young team that’s growing and learning, and it’s been fun to bring new partners into the sport and grow alongside them.”

​The expansion of corporate interest at 23XI isn’t limited to Heim’s entry; it is also radically shifting the look of Wallace’s program.

As 23XI settles its charter agreements and looks toward a future of expansion, Wallace remains the veteran leader expected to guide the team toward its goal of becoming an elite multi-car powerhouse.