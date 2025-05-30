“Seems Fishy”: Fans Suspect ‘Scandal’ as Historic NASCAR Track Suspiciously Gets Put on Sale

Folks, iconic tracks leave NASCAR silently, never to return again. Remember the Riverside International Raceway? Yes, located in Moreno Valley, California, also appeared in films like Grand Prix and The Love Bug, and was a favorite among legends like Mario Andretti, Dan Gurney, and Richard Petty. King Petty won his first road course race at Riverside in 1970. In 1980, Dale Earnhardt won his first road course race here. And the track also saw Darrell Waltrip and Bobby Allison engaged in a fierce duel in 1981 that ended in a late restart. All of these memories, but the track shut down on July 2, 1989. It is now home to Moreno Valley Mall. And that’s not the only historical track to meet this fate.

Recently, Rockingham Speedway, an iconic track, made its much-awaited return. After its last NASCAR race in 2004, The Rock’s return to NASCAR was a good sign for short track maestros. Tyler Ankrum snapped a 130-race winless drought in the CRAFTSMAN Truck race, and Sammy Smith won his 3rd Xfinity race here. While speculations were going on about the Cup series prospect of the track, news has started to break the hearts of fans and insiders alike.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Is Rockingham the next Riverside?

Since purchasing the historic track in 2018, Dan Lovenheim, the primary owner of Rockingham Properties LLC, has been leading the charge to revitalize Rockingham Speedway. His endeavor seemed fruitful with the races being organized. But now, things are going south. Lovenheim has just confirmed that he has put The Rock up for sale. According to Dan Lovenheim, significant improvements were made to the facility under his direction. This included more than $12 million in infrastructure modifications, $9 million of which were funded by state grants associated with the federal Build Back Better Act.

“It gave me a greater smile in doing so,” Lovenheim said. “But whether or not this race went off like it did — gangbusters — or it was rained out, still, we’ve taken the facility from weeds growing out of it to the capabilities of having high-level NASCAR races. And that was our goal either way.” But is he really happy selling the track?

In Lovenheim’s own words, selling the facility is “a bittersweet feeling because I have grown to love the track and the area and the people.” To fuse motorsports with a more comprehensive entertainment experience, his idea turned the once-dormant property into the Rock Entertainment Complex.

According to the Charlotte Observer, Lovenheim emphasized that racing remains an “integral part” of the venue’s future, stating, “We’re going to pay tribute to the past with the future. I wasn’t expecting there to be that much hope and love for a dilapidated racetrack when I purchased it,” he said. But the reason behind selling it is a much nobler cause.

NASCAR’s comeback in April 2025, which included a sold-out Xfinity Series race with 25,000 spectators and over a million TV viewers, was made possible by these advancements. Despite this success, Lovenheim stated, “We’ve basically taken it in first gear as far as we can go, building it out, getting it ready for bigger and better hands,” emphasizing his desire for someone with more resources to take the track further. Fans are still heartbroken and have come up with responses of their own.

Fans question the owner’s sketchy behavior

“Lmao, using government funds to renovate it, then cashing out,” one fan commented bluntly, capturing the sale’s eye-raising element. To revitalize famous venues throughout the state after COVID, North Carolina’s motorsports recovery funding program awarded the track more than $9 million in state incentives. Not everyone is happy about the use of public funds followed by a quick switch to private profit, particularly the local population.

“I, a local, don’t like how quickly he ran off with the money. Something seems fishy to me,” another comment read. Even though there isn’t any evidence of misconduct, several people are uncomfortable with the timing of the improvements, the successful event, and the abrupt for-sale sign. The track has allegedly inked deals to host NASCAR Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series races through at least 2026, which might help solidify its near-term status. However, the sale does not imply NASCAR is leaving the track.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Others, however, see the move through a sharper business lens. “Honestly, a pretty smart move by the owner,” one user wrote, acknowledging the financial upside. “With the successful NASCAR weekend and with the sport anticipating the return of Cup racing here in the next few seasons, dude is going to receive a very, very nice payday.” The mood reflects a wider fan knowledge that timing, investment, and riding momentum are key factors in motorsports, particularly at historic locations. The track’s market value has unquestionably increased due to its enhancements and growing popularity. Even those who commend the present owner’s business acumen, however, are quick to shift the topic to what comes next. “Hopefully, the track will be bought by someone with good intentions,” the same comment concluded, expressing the common desire that the proper buyer, not just the highest bidder, will win the deal.

Another fan balanced admiration for the outgoing ownership with apprehension about the future. “Smart move by the owner, but I hate to see it change hands,” they wrote. “He did an excellent job of reviving the track and put on an amazing weekend this past Easter. Lots of respect to the guy for really listening to fans and making great connections throughout the region.” This supports the insights of numerous longstanding observers: Rockingham’s recent resurgence was a culturally significant attempt to reestablish ties with its town and fan base, not only track renovations. That delicate balancing act will need to be maintained by whoever takes charge.

Then came a wildcard interpretation that was both funny and strangely realistic given the current crossover culture between media and motorsports: “This seems like a perfect business opportunity for Dwayne Johnson.” The reference highlights how well-known individuals and companies can find value in owning a historic NASCAR stadium, particularly one with growing fan support and a blank canvas for future innovation, regardless of whether The Rock steps in or not.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A referendum on the viability of NASCAR’s short track comeback and an example of how successfully the sport can reconcile nostalgia with contemporary commercial realities, the sale of Rockingham is more than just a real estate listing. The message from the fans is clear: value the community, appreciate the past, and move forward, not just for financial gain, but for long-term viability.