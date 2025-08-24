‘Selfish’ Denny Hamlin Prioritizes Own Dreams Over 23XI’S Double Playoff Success

After missing out on wins in the opening races, Denny Hamlin entered the playoffs riding the strength of four wins. Wins at Martinsville, Darlington, Michigan, and Dover guaranteed his spot in the postseason early, giving him a rare luxury few drivers can claim. But as co-owner of 23XI Racing, Hamlin also watched his two drivers, Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace, battle for their own playoff fates. Wallace did his part by clinching a win at the Brickyard (finally), locking himself in. That left Reddick on the bubble, hanging in for dear life through the regular season’s final thrillers. And then came Daytona, the final race of the regular season.

In a dramatic shift, Reddick and Alex Bowman both suffered crashes in Stage 1. Reddick lucked out and kept the car alive, while Bowman’s wreck (part of a massive multi-car accident) ended his race entirely, pushing him out of playoff contention. That clinched the final spot for Reddick and gave 23XI two cars in the playoffs for the first time.

When asked how it felt to have both cars make the postseason, Hamlin didn’t mince words. “It’s great to have two cars in there. First time that happens. So certainly feel good about the opportunity.” Undoubtedly, it’s a proud moment for not only Denny Hamlin, the driver, but also Denny Hamlin, the co-owner of 23XI Racing.

But the real moment? That came when the interviewer asked Hamlin how he felt about his own situation, eyeing another long playoff run and possibly his first NASCAR Championship. The answer was telling. “I’d be happy with three of the 16 winning the championship. Uh, but obviously selfishly want to have it for myself.”

Denny Hamlin is living the kind of NASCAR double life most could only dream of. On one hand, he’s the seasoned driver chasing that elusive Cup Series championship, still hungry despite a career stacked with wins. On the other, he’s the co-owner of 23XI Racing, the team he built alongside NBA legend Michael Jordan, which now proudly boasting two cars in the playoffs.

That candid “selfish” admission cuts straight to the heart of Hamlin’s dilemma. He’s both leader and fellow contender, all under the same roof. And few drivers understand how those two roles can clash better than he does. It’s a rare balancing act, one that leaves Hamlin juggling personal ambitions with the responsibility of steering a young team toward success. With the playoffs starting next week, it will be interesting to see how Hamlin balances being the hungry driver chasing his first title with the team owner who’s expected to guide his guys deep into the same playoff fight.

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Field Is Set

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff field has officially been locked in after a dramatic finale at Daytona. It was a race that delivered chaos, heartbreak, and last-minute surprises both on and off track. Ryan Blaney stormed to victory under the summer lights, sealing his second win of the season and a coveted playoff spot. On the other hand, the rest of the playoff hopefuls faced unpredictable pack racing and high-stakes maneuvers in their campaign to survive the cut.

Heading into Daytona, 14 drivers had already clinched postseason berths via race wins and consistent points finishes. The final spots were fiercely contested. Tyler Reddick’s crash at Daytona nearly jeopardized his playoff hopes. But a separate wreck involving Alex Bowman ensured Reddick snuck in as the 15th seed.

Meanwhile, Bowman secured the last position despite his own troubles. For others, including Kyle Busch, heartbreak lingered as he finished below the cutoff line and missed out on playoff contention. The playoff field now stands at 16 drivers, ready to battle over the 10-race postseason starting next week at Darlington.

William Byron leads the pack, having clinched the regular season championship. However, he is still seeking his first overall Cup title after two consecutive third-place playoff finishes in previous years. Joining him are perennial favorites like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, and Christopher Bell. Then, there are rising stars such as Shane van Gisbergen.

As the field resets, the intensity ratchets up, promising dramatic battles and new storylines as the 2025 playoffs kick off. Fans and teams alike turn their eyes toward Darlington. They very well know that every win, every point, and even every lap, will count in the road to NASCAR glory.