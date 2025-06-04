“Sellout” – NASCAR Fans Boycott Historic 66-Year-Old Track Over Unwanted Overhaul

It was the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2001. A young Kevin Harvick scored his first Cup Series victory by a heart-stopping margin of just 0.006 seconds over Jeff Gordon. This wasn’t just from any car, it was the #29. It came weeks after NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt’s tragic death, turning the race into an emotional, almost cathartic event for fans. The roar of the crowd, the waving of three fingers and tribute, and Harvick’s iconic victory lap etched this race forever into the memories of racing enthusiasts worldwide.

Atlanta Motor Speedway has been a shrine to NASCAR’s grit and glory for decades. It’s a track where legends were born, battles were won, and history was written lap by lap. From the Intimidator’s fierce drives to Jeff Gordon’s masterful tactics, this venue has carried the heart and soul of stock racing for over 60 years, standing as a beloved landmark for generations of fans. But now, something is stirring that’s shaking up that legacy. The once familiar Atlanta Motor Speedway is undergoing a traumatic transformation that’s sparking controversy and dividing long-time fans. Is this the start of an exciting new chapter, or has the soul of this historic track been traded away?

There’s a new name on the billboard in Hampton, Georgia—and it’s got longtime NASCAR fans doing a double-take. After more than 60 years as Atlanta Motor Speedway, one of the South’s most iconic racing venues is officially being rebranded as EchoPark Speedway. It’s all part of a seven-year, multimillion-dollar naming rights deal between Speedway Motorsports and EchoPark Automotive, rolled out with the backing of Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. But for many, this name change is harder than a last bump and run. Since 1960, Atlanta Motor Speedway has been a cornerstone of stock car racing. It’s where Petty, Earnhardt, and Gordon battle it out. And now, on a random Tuesday, it gets rebranded to EchoPark.

The rebrand wasn’t just rolled out with a press release—it came with a show. Speedway Motorsports went all in for the grand unveiling, transforming the moment into a spectacle that left no doubt about the new name’s arrival. Green Smoke below the start/finish line is signaling a new era, while the track has been stripped away from its name. The scene was slick, modern, and camera-ready—an Instagram-worthy backdrop for a historic shift. It’s funny to see a heritage race track being reduced to an Instagram reel. The official tweet from the speedway tried to keep things, “Introducing EchoPark Speedway. Don’t worry, we are still the Atlanta you know and love. Just a new name and a fresh paint job!” But behind the flashy fog and celebratory tone, not everyone was cheering. Track officials were extremely delighted to share their thoughts on why and how the rebranding would help the sport.

David B. Smith, Chairman and CEO of Sonic Automotive, describes the partnership as a natural fit, aimed at bringing the EchoPark car-buying experience to a broad audience. “This partnership allows us to share the value of the exceptional EchoPark car-buying experience with more guests in Atlanta and the surrounding area who enjoy the excitement of NASCAR racing,” he shared the values between EchoPark’s customer-first approach and the loyalty of the racing community.

Marcus Smith, Speedway Motorsports President and CEO, seems to echo the same thoughts. He goes on to add, “We’re thrilled to partner with an innovative, customer-focused company like EchoPark Automotive. We know that together we’ll elevate our fan engagement to a new level unmatched for southern hospitality.” Dale Jr. also echoed a similar sentiment.

“Now, we’re going to Atlanta. This track can’t change fast enough. Basically, we’re going to go to Atlanta, and we’re doing the same thing all over again. If I was Atlanta, and NASCAR and whoever makes the decisions on competition, I would be looking for the very first opportunity to distance the package that we run there from what we run at Daytona and Talladega,” he said. In 2022, Junior voiced his opinion about bringing back Atlanta to its original oval configuration, which was changed in the 1996 repavement. But this time, the track is getting an upgrade!

The attempt to enhance upgraded fan zones, with interactive exhibits and expanded access to premium race day perks, is underway. However, for the fans, this wasn’t just a new sponsor—it was a rebranding overhaul of a place steeped in tradition. Green smoke and a fresh coat cannot erase the nostalgia. The asphalt might be the same, but calling it anything other than Atlanta Motor Speedway feels alien. Even with the promise that “We’re still the Atlanta you know and love,” the fresh paint job hasn’t masked a creeping sense of loss. And the fans did not hold back in the comment section.

EchoPark backlash from fans hits full throttle

The fans weren’t buying this. Not even a little. No sooner had the paint dried on the new signage than NASCAR Twitter lit up like pit road on race day. The reactions were immediate, fiery, and brutally honest. One fan snarked, saying, “Wow, that was it? It would’ve been better if your sign fell on the track midway and caused a yellow. Marketing FAIL.”

Ouch. Forget the yellow flag—this one was waving red. Others took a more nostalgic route, grieving the loss of a beloved southern institution. One of the fans booed at the entire ceremony, saying, “Boo, it’s Atlanta Motor Speedway.” One post followed by another felt like a punch straight to the gut. “What a shame. Like everything else, just sell out to your history .”

EchoPark Speedway wasn’t just a name change for these fans—it felt like sacrilege. A betrayal. One particularly blunt user skipped subtlety altogether: “Sellout” just that. One word, no context needed. While others piled on, saying, “Anything for a buck … sellouts.” Throwing shade harder than a hauler parked in the Sun.

Then came the full-blown conspiracy theories, with one fan dramatically warning, “Have fun going to court and your owner is going to prison in the next 2-3 years!” That escalated faster than a restart at Talladega. It’s clear many fancy the renaming not as a facelift but as a corporate takeover of the track. For them, Atlanta Motor Speedway wasn’t just a name—it was heritage. A personality.

Now, with a glossy EchoPark badge front and center, some diehards feel like a racing temple has been turned into a showroom. Whether that sentiment cools over time or reps into something bigger, one thing is certain: when it comes to tradition, NASCAR fans don’t lift. Not even for a green smoke celebration.