“Sending Thoughts & Prayers”: NASCAR Announcer Forced to Leave Broadcast Booth Over Family Emergency

A big part of the NASCAR fan experience is the broadcasting team. But when a booth loses one of its most beloved voices inexplicably, it leaves a lot of confusion and questions. This has been the case so far for Adam Alexander of CW, who had to sit out Bristol for potentially serious reasons.

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Absence of Adam Alexander causes concern in the NASCAR community

Following the O’Reilly race at Bristol, NASCAR insider and prominent media personality Jeff Gluck posted on his X account about Adam Alexander. “I hope all is OK with Adam Alexander,” he wrote.

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A message of concern also came from former NASCAR champion turned broadcaster, Todd Bodine. “Sending thoughts and prayers to Adam Alexander and his family,” Bodine wrote.

While there is no official announcement or statement from Adam Alexander or the CW, many speculated that his absence was because of a serious family emergency.

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Alexander’s place in the booth was taken by Dillon Welch and Heather DeBeaux at Bristol, who didn’t disappoint and rose to the occasion. This was something Jeff Gluck also acknowledged.

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“Thrilled to see @dillon_welch and @HeatherDeBeaux step up with their fill-in opportunities tonight so smoothly and professionally. Always exciting to see great people get chances and deliver,” Gluck added.

While NASCAR fans are usually quite picky about the broadcasters, irrespective of the network or platform, Adam Alexander is one of the few who has always been a fan favorite. He is known for his high-energy calls and deep insights on the fly.

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It’s worth mentioning that Adam Alexander was announced by the CW as the lead play-by-play announcer in 2025. He had previously worked with FOX as a play-by-play announcer of the Xfinity Series from 2015 to 2024. Alexander was also a host on the NASCAR race hub show.

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Along with Adam Alexander, the CW also announced Dillon Welch as part of their pit reporter team.

The CW has big plans for NASCAR O’Reilly Series

Ahead of the 2026 season, the CW ran a new ad for the newly rebranded NASCAR O’Reilly Series with a very specific aim. The platform hoped that with its ‘Pure. Raw. Racing.’ spot, it’d elevate the perception of the series from a developmental league to a series with its own identity and supreme racing product.

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Chris Spadaccini, CMO of The CW, claimed in an interview that the rebranding of the series allowed them ‘to reintroduce’ it to the NASCAR community from a new brand awareness standpoint.

“Our main focus is shifting brand perceptions and trying to change the conversation around the series. That all starts with telling a better story about who we are, how we’re different from Cup, and drawing a clear line in the sand between the two series. And historically, NASCAR has always positioned this series around the next generation of stars,” he described.

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Spadaccini emphasized that fans believe that the racing on Saturday is ‘just as good’ if not better than Sunday’s Cup racing.

He claimed that the CW is trying to elevate the series to have its own identity with ‘its own thing’, just as exciting as anything else NASCAR has to offer.