“Shame on You”: NASCAR Veteran Calls Out ‘Championshipless’ HMS Stars Amid Kyle Larson’s Title Sweep

Winning a NASCAR Cup Series championship is difficult enough. Doing it while driving for Hendrick Motorsports, however, comes with a different set of expectations. The organisation has spent decades building a record that few teams can approach, and Kyle Petty believes that anyone fortunate enough to earn a seat there should understand what comes with it.

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Kyle Larson has just added another chapter to that history. His third Cup Series championship at Homestead made him the 11th driver in NASCAR’s top division to reach the milestone, while extending Hendrick Motorsports’ record to 16 titles.

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Petty was impressed by the achievement, particularly considering how young Larson was when he entered that exclusive group. But he also had a pointed reminder for the drivers who have yet to deliver a championship for Rick Hendrick.

Speaking on a PRN Live broadcast posted on X, Petty did not mince his words when discussing the standards attached to a Hendrick seat.

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“But listen, and I’m gonna be a stick in the mud here. If you go to drive for Hendrick Motorsports and don’t win a championship, shame on you. 32 years, 16 championships, you look at what they’ve done. Rick Hendrick has put a lot of people in the Hall of Fame, man, you know what I mean?” he said.

It was a sweeping assessment of the organisation’s expectations, rather than a direct attack on any individual driver. Nevertheless, the comments inevitably draw attention to William Byron and Alex Bowman, the two current Hendrick Cup drivers who have yet to win a championship. Both have enjoyed considerable success, but neither has managed to add a title to the team’s collection.

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Petty’s argument becomes easier to understand when the numbers are considered. Hendrick’s 16 Cup championships have come through five drivers: Terry Labonte, Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson, Chase Elliott and Larson. Gordon won four, Johnson collected seven, while Labonte and Elliott each delivered one. Larson has now become the third driver in the organisation’s history to win at least three championships.

The latest achievement also puts Larson in a remarkably small club. Petty recalled a time when it seemed as though three-time champions were everywhere in NASCAR, naming Lee Petty, Cale Yarborough, Darrell Waltrip, Tony Stewart and Joey Logano among the drivers who had reached that level.

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“I just grew up in the sport at a time when it seemed like everybody had three championships, you know what I mean? I mean, it’s like everybody won championships all the time, but it’s just so different now,” Petty explained.

Larson’s age makes the milestone even more striking. At 34, he is the third-youngest driver in Cup history to win three championships, behind only former Hendrick teammates Gordon and Johnson. He also joins Logano as the only active three-time champions. More importantly, he is the first driver since Johnson completed his five-title streak in 2010 to win consecutive Cup championships.

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Petty was careful, however, not to turn that accomplishment into predictions of an endless championship run. Larson’s ability has prompted some commentators to project even greater numbers for his future, but the former Cup driver believes there is a danger in getting carried away.

“And I think that’s phenomenal. You know, I listen to some of the stuff on TV and they’ve already got him with seven or eight championships, but don’t get ahead of yourself, you know what I mean? It’s a tough field out there,” he said.

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That caution does not diminish what Larson has achieved. His 2026 title campaign was particularly unusual because he went through the entire 26-race regular season without a victory. He entered the Chase as the seventh seed, 55 points behind Denny Hamlin, but found another level when the championship was at stake.

Three Chase victories, at Gateway, Kansas and Talladega, helped turn that deficit into a title-winning run. He eventually clinched at Homestead with seven stage points in the opening segment.

For Byron and Bowman, Petty’s comments offer an uncomfortable comparison, even if he did not identify either man. Byron has built an impressive Cup career, with 17 victories through 2026 and consecutive Daytona 500 wins in 2024 and 2025. He has also won an O’Reilly Auto Parts Series championship, but a Cup title remains missing.

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Bowman, meanwhile, has eight Cup victories, all with Hendrick, but has not converted those results into a championship either.

Their situations are not identical, and Petty’s comments should not erase what either has contributed to the organisation. But the standard he describes is clear: Hendrick does not simply provide competitive machinery; it carries a history of championship-winning drivers and the expectation that those entrusted with its cars should deliver at the highest level.

Larson has now met that expectation three times. Rick Hendrick’s organisation has set a benchmark that makes even race-winning careers look incomplete by comparison.

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Petty’s message may sound harsh, but it comes from an understanding of just how difficult it is to win a Cup title. At Hendrick Motorsports, he believes that this difficulty cannot become an excuse.