Shane van Gisbergen Breaks Down His NASCAR Career Gamble Amidst His Trackhouse Extension

Trackhouse founder and owner, Justin Marks, launched Project 91 in 2022 with a bold vision. He wanted to bring world-class international talent into NASCAR’s top ranks. The initiative debuted with 2007 Formula One World Champion Kimi Räikkönen, who took the wheel at Watkins Glen in 2022 and again at Circuit of the Americas in 2023. But what started as a one-off experiment evolved quickly.

A single Project 91 race in 2023 grew into a standout Xfinity Series season in 2024, and by 2025, Shane van Gisbergen had turned it into a record-breaking NASCAR Cup Series campaign. Now, that momentum isn’t slowing down.

Last Friday, SVG and Trackhouse Racing confirmed a multiyear contract extension, cementing their long-term plans. The deal sets the stage for van Gisbergen to chase even bigger milestones, and for Project 91 to further its mission of blending global racing pedigree with NASCAR’s competitive edge.

Shane van Gisbergen: From one-off to full-time success

When Shane van Gisbergen jumped into NASCAR with a one-off debut at the 2023 Chicago Street Race, he had no idea it would open the door to a whole new career. “When I did that Chicago race, I had no intention of coming over here. Obviously, it went very well,” he said. And that understatement would go down as one of the biggest storylines in recent NASCAR history.

That thrilling win in Chicago wasn’t a fluke. SVG quickly followed it up with a drive in the TSport 200 at Indianapolis Raceway Park, his truck series debut, where he placed 19th and found the experience exhilarating. “I really loved the truck race at IRP. I got 15th or 16th… it was so much fun and I was at a point where I was ready to try something else and I’m so glad that I did,” he recalled.

The move paid off. In 2024, he stepped into a full-time Xfinity Series role with Kaulig Racing driving the No. 97 car. And this laid the groundwork for 2025. Van Gisbergen became a full-time Cup Series driver for Trackhouse Racing, driving the No. 88 Chevrolet. And what a year it’s been!

Van Gisbergen has catapulted to the top with incredible runs. He has secured playoff qualification and dominated road courses with wins in Mexico City, the Chicago Street Course, Sonoma, and his most recent triumph at Watkins Glen. Shane van Gisbergen has become the winningest foreign-born driver in NASCAR history. Talk about a better rookie year than this.

Reflecting on Trackhouse’s decision to extend his contract, SVG didn’t hesitate: “I am so happy when Justin offered to extend… it was a no-brainer. I can see myself here for a long time to come.” The sentiment underscores how seamlessly he’s embraced this new chapter and how integral he’s become to the team’s future. And it’s clear that for SVG, this isn’t just a career pivot. Rather, it’s the start of what could be a defining legacy in NASCAR.

Only a “conspiracy” could stop Shane van Gisbergen

When it comes to NASCAR road courses in the Next Gen era, Shane van Gisbergen has already established himself as the guy to beat. And Denny Hamlin, never one to shy away from a witty jab, made it clear that anyone else standing in SVG’s way might need more than skill to win. “We need a conspiracy,” Hamlin joked on the Actions Detrimental podcast, suggesting that unless something dramatic sidelines the Kiwi, the rest of the field might just be racing for second.

“There’s going to be a race where something happens that’s gonna take him out,” Hamlin said, pointing to the 2024 Chicago race. If you remember, Chase Briscoe lost control in the wet conditions. He then clipped van Gisbergen’s car and sent him into the wall on lap 25. “He’s not going to make it on his own … Somebody ping-pongs into someone else, and it knocks him into Shane after he just pitted.” Then, cracking a grin, Hamlin added, “Like, that’s what we need.”

It was said in jest, but the undertone is rooted in reality. Since debuting in Chicago in 2023, van Gisbergen has been nearly flawless on these tracks. He’s mastering braking zones, corner exits, and racecraft in a way that’s left even seasoned veterans trailing.

Hamlin himself admitted that drivers like him simply can’t match Shane van Gisbergen’s precision yet, especially with the Kiwi’s years of Supercars experience translating almost seamlessly to NASCAR’s road layouts. So, could Hamlin or anyone else actually dethrone SVG?

It’ll likely take a perfect storm. A car setup that maximizes grip and balance, flawless pit strategy, and, yes, maybe a little luck. Specifically, the type that comes when cautions fall your way or a rival makes a rare mistake.

If such an upset were to happen, it might also breathe life into the hopes of drivers as NASCAR looks to add more road courses in the future. For Hamlin, though, the “conspiracy” talk was more about acknowledging Shane van Gisbergen’s dominance than throwing in the towel. After all, in NASCAR, anything (and anyone) can win on the right day.