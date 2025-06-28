Shane van Gisbergen Details Painful Crew Setback After Pocono Mishap: “It’s Not Real Fun”

Shane van Gisbergen faced an unexpectedly quiet weekend at Pocono, not because of the race, but due to a crew injury that left them shorthanded. The Trackhouse Racing standout watched from the pit road as his team performed after one of their key members got the short end of the stick after a dramatic pit stop.

It did not take long for social media to confirm JP Kealey, rear tire changer for the No. 88 driver, to have suffered fractured ribs and a partially collapsed lung, a sobering reminder that pit stops aren’t just technical; they can be dangerous. And now, SVG takes a moment to update the NASCAR community on Kealey’s condition.

Shane van Gisbergen gets candid about JP Kealey’s road to recovery

When SVG pulled into Pit Road at Pocono, things weren’t business as usual for his No. 88 team. During a green flag pit stop, AJ Allmendinger slid into his stall ahead of SVG, dislodging a tire from his crew. That heavy wheel, estimated at over 50 pounds, flew into Trackhouse’s own Jonpartick ‘JP’ Kealey. The impact drove his air gun into his rib cage and knocked him down.

Miraculously, JP picked himself up and completed the stop before tending to his injuries. He was transported to a nearby hospital, and scans have confirmed two broken ribs and a partially collapsed lung. Steve pressed SVG during a media session on X after this moment, where SVG didn’t sugarcoat the recovery.

It did not take long for Steve to post this, saying, “Update on injured Trackhouse Racing pit crew member JP Kealey: Shane van Gisbergen says Kealey is back home and resting after being hit by a tire last week at Pocono. Kealey will be out a couple weeks after suffering broken ribs and a partially collapsed lung. Kealey’s role as rear tire changer on SVG’s pit crew will be filled by Bud Noel Jr.”

The Kiwi went on to say, “Yeah, so he had a fractured rib, I think, and partially punctured lung. So, yeah, a couple of weeks off. But yeah, back home now. I’ve done ribs myself. It’s not real fun, so you’ve got to take it easy for as long as he needs and come back when he’s good to go.” Broken ribs are no joke, and SVG knows this all too well.

In March 2021, he slammed into a tree while mountain biking and broke three ribs, along with his collarbone and AC joint. Remarkably, the 2016 Supercars series champion raced just two weeks later at sundown, winning all three supercar races at that event, even while being off painkillers to stay aware of his pain levels.

With Kealey sidelined, SVG further confirms that Trackhouse Racing tapped veteran rear tire changer Noel “Bud” Merrill Jr., but this wasn’t his first time stepping in. SVG affirmed this by saying, ” No, we have Bud, isn’t it? Yeah, Bud’s in. When the guys had the penalty a couple of months ago, Bud was on our car then. So he’s really capable, too, so it should be good.”

Trackhouse Racing received a penalty earlier this season due to a loose wheel incident during pit stops at Martinsville Speedway. After the right rear wheel came off SVG car entering turn three, two crewmembers, rear tire changer Jonpatrick Kealey and jackman Aslan Pugh, were each suspended for two races under NASCAR’s loose wheel safety rules. This incident led to a temporary shuffling of their crew. During that suspension period, Noel Bud Merrill Jr. filled in as a rear tire changer. So this role isn’t alien to Miller Jr.

As the team regroups and heads to EchoPark, all eyes shift back to the track. With Bud once again stepping in, the pit crew shuffled, and van Gisbergen was back to focusing on what he does best: driving. And if it’s qualifying, runs are any indication, he might just be heating up at the right time.

SVG still has something to prove

At EchoPark, Shane Van Gisbergen powered the No. 88 car to 35th, finishing a position above NASCAR rising rookie Connor Zilisch. Posting a lap time of 31.485 seconds, about 0.5062 seconds behind pole sitter Joey Logano. It may not be the best result, but it is a step forward towards keeping his seat. But the qualifying sheet doesn’t tell the whole story. Zilisch has been turning heads lately, and not just because of his driving.

The 18-year-old phenom has already earned praise from the Cup garage. Denny Hamlin recently claimed. Zilisch is “more Cup-ready than SVG,” and while it’s a bold comparison, especially given SVG’s international pedigree, it adds fuel to an already growing rivalry within the Trackhouse pipeline.

However, the two will be back up and head-to-head in the Xfinity Series at the Chicago Street course. They both will be driving for JR Motorsports that weekend. SVG and Zilisch are both Red Bull athletes, but this will be the first time Red Bull has ever appeared on a JRM car.

Chicago will be the Auckland native’s first Xfinity start of the year, but he is the defending winner of the Chicago NXS race, winning from the pole with Kaulig Racing in 2024. He is also scheduled to drive the No. 88 JRM at Chicago, Sonoma, and Watkins Glen. For SVG, the results will speak louder than comparisons.

While Connor might have the Cup series buzzing with potential, Gisbergen’s blend of global experience and short-track progress makes him far from a backseat story. Do you think SVG is in trouble? Let us know in the comment section!