Shane Van Gisbergen Downplays Chaos After NASCAR’s Mexico Plane Engine Disaster Derails Team Plans

In July 2023, Shane van Gisbergen etched his name into the NASCAR history books. On a soaked and unpredictable Chicago Street Course, the three-time Supercars champion from New Zealand did the unthinkable. Driving the No. 91 Project91 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing, van Gisbergen won his NASCAR Cup Series debut, something that hadn’t been done in over 60 years. His path to the front was daring. Starting 18th after a strategy flip and pit stop, van Gisbergen carved through the field with precision. That magical day in Chicago was a breakthrough. The first street race on the track and a road course maestro took the win. Two years later, as another road course makes its debut on the NASCAR calendar, Shane van Gisbergen has a different problem to deal with.

As NASCAR heads to Mexico City for its first international points-paying race, SVG was eager for a reset. Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez offered another street-style layout, a place where his skills could shine again. But before the cars could even hit the track, disaster struck, and chaos loomed over his preparations.

NASCAR’s historic Mexico City race weekend hit turbulence before teams even touched Mexican soil. An engine issue forced a chartered plane carrying key personnel from Trackhouse Racing, Sam Hunt Racing, Haas Factory Team, and DGM Racing to abort takeoff and remain grounded in Charlotte. A damaged fan blade was to blame. Charlotte Douglas International Airport briefly shut the runway for cleanup, causing widespread delays.

Soon after, a second charter flight also experienced an issue. Nearly 100 crew members across multiple teams found themselves stranded. Sam Mayer’s team scrambled and drove to Atlanta to catch a flight. Ryan Ellis rerouted through Miami. Trackhouse Racing, Shane van Gisbergen’s team, was among the hardest hit. For van Gisbergen and his crew, time was ticking. Despite the last-minute turmoil, SVG remained composed.

When asked if being behind with only a skeleton crew was a concern, he replied, “Not really. They’ve got it pretty under control. Obviously, it’s not ideal, but it’s fine. Thankfully, the practice delay gave us more than enough time to get everything sorted. Yeah, it’s fine.” The Kiwi driver also praised NASCAR for how it handled the unforeseen travel crisis. “Yeah, I’m fine with it. You can’t predict that kind of stuff happening. There are so many moving parts. I think everyone who’s needed is down here now. They’ve done a good job salvaging it.”

Stephen Doran, SVG’s crew chief, echoed his driver’s cool-headed approach. “Yeah, we’ll be ready,” he said. “Skeleton crew, there’s only three or four of us on each of our cars. But yeah, we’ll be fine.” Notably, NASCAR quickly responded to the crisis. With two planes grounded and multiple teams delayed, officials pushed back on-track activity. Practice and technical inspections were delayed, giving skeleton crews time to prepare cars. This flexibility ensured fairness and kept the weekend on track.

The statement read: “Due to two aircraft issues that grounded multiple race teams in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday, NASCAR has adjusted the on-track schedule for this weekend’s activities at Mexico City’s Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.” This decision eased the burden on short-staffed teams, allowing everyone a chance to compete properly. “Them adjusting the schedule definitely helped us out a little bit. But we just got to get caught up now,” Doran admitted.

Despite the rocky lead-up, Shane van Gisbergen remains locked in. The Mexico City Road course may be unfamiliar to most of the field, but SVG sees it as a major opportunity. It couldn’t have come at a more crucial time for SVG. Van Gisbergen remains winless in 2025 and sits 33rd in the Cup standings, knowing this race might offer his best shot at redemption.

SVG opens up about his chances in Mexico

Shane van Gisbergen knows this race could flip his season upside down. Sitting 33rd in points, he’s yet to crack the playoff zone. A win changes everything. And with Mexico City’s unique layout, SVG has a golden chance to make noise again. “I’ve been doing a lot of simulation lately, and it’s pretty cool, a challenging and big track. There are lots of technical sections, and it’s going to be very difficult. Turn 1 is going to be carnage, I think, with how NASCAR restarts are,” he said.

The New Zealander isn’t banking on experience alone. Unlike ovals, which have been SVG’s Achilles heel in Cup racing, road courses still offer hope. In his lone Cup road course race this year at COTA, he finished sixth and posted elite metrics. He’s also the only full-time driver with a win in Chicago, NASCAR’s only other modern street course. “Everyone expects us to perform on road courses. Not that we have been hanging out for it, but the ovals have been a big learning process the last couple of months,” SVG admitted.

Despite the pressure, SVG isn’t claiming an edge. “I know I’ll be good at them, but having an advantage, no. Other people have been there before, and the unknowns, the air, and how different the cars will feel with no downforce and stuff, are big. I don’t think it’s an advantage, but I certainly know I’ll be okay there,” he added. A win would vault him into playoff contention instantly. With three road courses in the next five races, this stretch could define SVG’s season. If Mexico City goes his way, he’ll go from forgotten to be feared in the blink of an eye.