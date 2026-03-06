Shane Van Gisbergen Drops Major Reality Check on NASCAR’s Greatness After Eye-Opening Revelation

For an outsider, NASCAR as a sport might look pretty simple. Some powerful V8 cars simply circling an oval. Shane van Gisbergen also felt the same, who came from driving supercars in Australia on road courses. But his perception completely changed after being on the other side of it, and he shared a major realization about the sport’s greatness while speaking with Kevin Harvick.

Shane van Gisbergen recalls his ignorance about NASCAR as a sport

SVG might’ve earned himself a cult following owing to his skills, but when he first came to the sport, he had a lot to learn. While talking to Kevin Harvick on the Happy Hour podcast, he was asked if globally, people understand how sophisticated NASCAR is.

“I didn’t. Before I came here, they looked, and it was like the sport likes to think it or tell people about that—that they’re simple big V8 American race cars. But up the road at the Chevy Tech Center just blew my mind the first time I went there.

“All the little intricate differences in the car and how much they matter and the tolerances and build quality—it’s amazing the technology. And I don’t think that side gets told very well.”

SVG’s words strike true since NASCAR is yet to reach that level of awareness among an international audience. The sport is often more appealing to the working class due to the nature of the driving and the marketing of their heroes and racing culture.

Imago AUSTIN, TX – MARCH 01: Shane Van Gisbergen 97 Trackhouse Racing Safety Culture Chevrolet races during the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series DuraMAX Texas Grand Prix on March 1, 2026 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, TX. Photo by Karl Anderson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: MAR 01 NASCAR Cup Series DuraMAX Texas Grand Prix EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon272260301012

There is still a huge chunk of NASCAR that ends up getting overlooked, simply because it does not earn a lot of spotlight. As SVG mentions, it is a fact that the discipline is very unique. It requires a driver to adapt to a completely different set of skills.

The NASCAR ovals also test the car in an entirely different way altogether. This is the same reason why other drivers find it difficult to approach NASCAR like traditional motorsport disciplines.

“It’s just so hard to explain. Its like why they struggle on a road course most drivers. It’s because they haven’t done it all their lives. It’s just a completely different discipline, like the way that cars are set up to only turn one way.”

But SVG is also happy his own contribution to the sport is getting them a better following with more viewers and fans. Talking about his homeland, SVG lightheartedly reveals the work crisis he is causing among the Kiwis and the Aussies.

“But it’s been amazing seeing the social media and how many people follow the races and say they don’t go to work on Mondays. It’s all Monday mornings there. They are all Monday morning races for us and for them over there.

“The support and all the news articles every week on the racing websites there—it’s been pretty humbling to see how many people support me. Really, really cool. And then, people that come to the races, the amount of Kiwis and Aussies that were at Daytona was epic.”

Needless to say, with drivers like SVG joining NASCAR and earning success in the sport, stock car racing can extend its reach beyond American shores.

It seems like NASCAR seems to have recognized the relevance of the same. Their active collaborations with IndyCar are proof of their efforts in that direction.

Why is NASCAR’s and IndyCar’s collaboration positive news for both sports?

If viewed with skepticism, this move may feel like a step backwards. That is because the rivalry and false sense of comparison created among the two disciplines make it seem like they are competing against each other.

But if viewed from a neutral perspective, then it is clear that none of them is a threat to each other. Both NASCAR and IndyCar promise greater speeds to the American audience.

However, NASCAR’s fan following and general methods are widely different from those of IndyCar. As such, an amalgamation of these two sports provides their fans an opportunity to interact with and appreciate the other sport more.

Motorsports fans are connected through a shared love for racing. The double header weekends give them exactly that. It is as simple as understanding why the grassroots races like the sprint car and midget series are so popular.

Instead of going for false claims, these small series just promise a good visual spectacle with high competition. Similarly, watching NASCAR and IndyCar drivers attack the track in different ways allows the audience to recognize the unique values of the sport.