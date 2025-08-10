Shane Van Gisbergen Gets Emotional As Father Travels 8000 Miles To Celebrate Watkins Glen Triumph

Shane van Gisbergen’s rapid ascent in NASCAR has been largely attributed to his exceptional skill on road courses. Since his debut, he has consistently outperformed expectations, securing victories at circuits like Sonoma and Mexico City and also Legend car victories at ovals like the Charlotte Motor Speedway. His exceptional skills on these circuits have made him a formidable competitor, often leaving his peers in awe of his precision and control. Reflecting on his journey, SVG acknowledged the challenges of transitioning to oval racing. He emphasized the steep learning curve, stating, “Oval racing is a different beast. It’s something I’m still getting my head around.” Despite these challenges, he remains optimistic, expressing confidence in his ability to adapt and succeed across all types of tracks.

And now, this road course dominance in 2025 rolled on at Watkins Glen, where the New Zealander claimed his fourth NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season, by leading 54% of all laps en route to a decisive 11.1-second win over Christopher Bell. Starting second on the grid after Ryan Blaney edged him for the pole by just 0.033 seconds, SVG bucked his recent pattern, having won his previous three races this year from pole position, and still found his way to victory lane. The Trackhouse Racing driver showcased not only speed but race craft, working from 12th to the lead in the final stage after pitting later than his rivals, cycling back ahead with William Byron in tow. However, for the Kiwi driver, it was more than just a celebration; it was a deeply emotional moment due to a personal reason.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The personal significance behind SVG’s victory

“The battle coming back through, I had a lot of fun and thank you to WeatherTech Trackhouse. Car was just amazing again and to get another win,” he told NBC, reflecting on a charge that frustrated challengers and burned the tires of his closest competition. While his team was busy celebrating, the win had a far stronger significance. His 11.1-second win margin had beaten a record. It is the largest margin of victory at The Glen since Rusty Wallace’s 11.8-second win on August 10, 1987. That day in ’87, Wallace had built a commanding 20-second lead before running low on fuel in the closing laps. Wallace made a last-lap dash to pit road and still managed to win without losing the lead. Nearly four decades later, SVG’s performance echoed that same unshakable dominance, with an unwavering pace that left his competitors in the dust.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

The race carried added emotion with SVG’s father, Robert van Gisbergen, traveling 8000 miles to celebrate this win with him. “Coming in, but maybe the most important hug of all is coming up right after Steven Doran—his dad Robert,” the broadcast intoned, noting his father’s presence for the first time since Christmas. “It’s been a very tough, tough year for dad… so having him here for the next three weeks and share this with him, it’s amazing,” SVG said, the victory clearly more personal.

The win also marks his first Watkins Glen after coming close in 2024, and in doing so, he has exorcised the ghosts of last year’s defeat to Buescher. This year, Buescher never got the chance to pressure him; Bell took second late, leaving Buescher to settle for third as Byron faded to fourth. “No, but that’s the stuff you dream about, right? I’m just a very lucky guy to get to drive for an amazing bunch of people and just execute,” SVG said, when asked if he could have imagined four Cup Series wins and a new Trackhouse contract extension recently.

Adding to the unique atmosphere around his triumph, SVG’s loyal dog, Ronald, was also present at the track, standing by his team during the celebrations. The win came in the shadow of personal grief, as SVG’s mother, Karen Wallace, had passed away in April 2024 at the age of 64. He had also paid tribute to her during his NASCAR Xfinity Series races by running her last name, “Wallace,” on the door of his car in Talladega and Dover. Balancing competitive excellence with such personal loss made the win resonate even more. On a day when history, speed, and emotion collided, Shane van Gisbergen didn’t just win a race; he etched his name deeper into NASCAR’s modern legacy.

In just his rookie season, he has now set a new record for the most wins in a single Cup Series rookie campaign, firmly cementing his place as a generational talent on road courses. But statistically, this win also adds two remarkable milestones to SVG’s rapidly growing portfolio. He becomes only the third driver in NASCAR Cup Series history to win five races after debuting at age 34 or older. Even more impressively, he is now the 9th quickest driver ever to reach five career Cup Series wins, doing so in just 38 starts. This makes him the fastest in the Modern Era to achieve this benchmark. By comparison, Austin Dillon, a Daytona 500 champion, needed 430 races to reach the same number of victories.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

SVG’s resume now reads like a checklist of road-course mastery: wins at Mexico City, Chicago Street Course, Sonoma, and now Watkins Glen, each one blending raw pace with strategic patience. “What an awesome race. The last thing was a bit we cleared out, but the battle came back through… and I definitely gave that bus stop wall another meter on that last lap,” he joked, nodding to the Glen’s famous chicane. With this, SVG has left no doubt: his road-course reign isn’t slowing down, and the rest of the Cup field will need to mount a “proper crack” if they want to stop him.

Shane van Gisbergen breaking barriers as NASCAR’s international sensation

SVG has rapidly become one of the most-talked-about non-American drivers in NASCAR history. While the sport has seen international talents like Mario Andretti, Marcos Ambrose, and Juan Pablo Montoya leave their mark, SVG’s impact is unique and significant. As he recently signed his new contract with Trackhouse, it is clear that his presence in NASCAR is far from fleeting, though questions about his future beyond the sport remain open.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When asked about his NASCAR career longevity during the Watkins Glen pre-race press conference, SVG candidly said, “I don’t know, haven’t really thought about it. I definitely have a lot of years left in me.” Despite starting his NASCAR journey at 34, SVG is confident about competing for many years to come. “And it seems like we’re lucky as race car drivers to have a very long shelf life. You see guys competitive till their late 40s. So I can go as long as I want.” Drawing inspiration from veterans like Denny Hamlin, who remains competitive at 44, SVG is clearly focused on longevity.

Even with his commitment to NASCAR, SVG hasn’t ruled out exploring other racing avenues, saying, “I do have other things in racing I do want to try. I still want to do some European stuff, I want to do Nurburgring 24, that’s on my list to do that properly. Want to do a bit more rally car driving, I got into that in 2021-22. That’s a crazy sport, so I’d love to do that.” Yet, his connection to NASCAR remains strong: “I’m happy here for now.” Despite the demanding nature of the sport and the toll it takes on his personal life, SVG remains focused on the present while embracing the possibilities ahead.