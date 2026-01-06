Shane Van Gisbergen Lifts the Curtain on His Rivalry With Connor Zilisch With Bold 5-Word Verdict

In 2025, an iconic rivalry unfolded between two road course racing legends. Shane van Gisbergen, who won on his Cup Series debut in Chicago, was up against Connor Zilisch, the young prodigy of NASCAR. Now, as the 2026 season is barely a month away, fans are anticipating a fireworks show inside Trackhouse Racing. And SVG is also expecting the same, with his new teammate packing heat.

Shane van Gisbergen foresees a good game

“He’ll be pushing me along,” Shane van Gisbergen said in a Speedcafe video, delivering his 5-word verdict on Connor Zilisch. He’s still only 18, you know, he’s still got a lot to learn, but yeah, his level is very high. So, it’s going to be interesting. He had an amazing year in Xfinity. I don’t know if that’ll carry on. That’s going to be a big unknown.” He added, “But a very impressive kid.”

Of course, Connor Zilisch‘s legendary Xfinity run was something straight out of a history book. The prodigy clinched 10 race trophies over a fantastic rookie campaign, while going through two terrifying injuries. In the April race at Talladega Superspeedway, Zilisch injured his back and had to undergo a one-race absence. Then, he broke his collarbone while celebrating his Watkins Glen victory.

Despite these setbacks, Zilisch is now fully prepared to face the Cup Series. And Shane van Gisbergen is gingerly remembering his clashes with the barely adult racer. A week after winning the Xfinity Chicago Street Race, SVG traded the lead multiple times with Zilisch at Sonoma. He charged to Zilisch’s bumper through the esses and bumped the No. 88 Chevrolet as he caught him. However, Zilisch beat SVG in the final lap, getting away with the win.

“He’s an unreal talent,” Shane van Gisbergen continued. “Just the development of him at his age is so impressive, you know, with the simulators and the amount of racing that they do over here. Um, the kids here are so good, so young. Like they’re at the cart track every week. They’re at the Legends cars every week. It’s amazing the resources they have here, and how good he is at his age. It’s unbelievable.”

Now, both SVG and Zilisch are preparing for a grand 2026 season. However, their team might face a rocky patch ahead.

Missing names raise eyebrows

Only 27 days are left before the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Bowman Gray Stadium for the Clash race. But already, Trackhouse Racing fans are worried about a major sponsor missing. WeatherTech is no longer listed in the sponsor section on Trackhouse’s website. Since joining the team in 2024, WeatherTech has sponsored either a Trackhouse driver or Trackhouse-affiliated driver in 23 Cup Series races and 40 Xfinity Series races.

“Trackhouse Racing’s partners tab on their website. Obviously, Freeway and Coca-Cola are gone, but I also notice Siemens there. Maybe they will have some races on the 88 since that car lost everything with Suarez leaving. Also, no WeatherTech,” a fanpage wrote on X.

WeatherTech’s departure is yet to be confirmed by Trackhouse. But its loss would be a huge development for Shane van Gisbergen’s team, as a sponsor’s breakup is never good news. It is even more surprising, as WeatherTech was heavily featured on the 2026 Red Bull paint schemes and firesuits for both Connor Zillisch and SVG when Trackhouse unveiled them in late November.

Nevertheless, SVG and his new teammate are drumming up immense hype for their 2026 season. Let’s wait and see how the duo performs together.