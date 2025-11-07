Shane Van Gisbergen Moved to Tears as He Leaves NASCAR’s No. 88 to Reunite With His Family’s Iconic No. 97

Shane van Gisbergen’s 2025 season in the No. 88 Cup car of Trackhouse Racing was nothing short of remarkable. Despite being a rookie in the series, he claimed five wins, led over 300 laps, and emerged as arguably the sport’s dominant road-course force. Notably, he swept the weekend at Chicago, powered through the inaugural Mexico City event with a dominant 16-second margin, and followed that with a thrilling win at Sonoma from pole, which made him the quickest driver since the 1960s to win four Cup races.

Alongside his speed came a learning curve on ovals, where he admitted the transition was challenging. Overall, with wins, poles, and top-10s in hand, van Gisbergen demonstrated his elite talent while building the foundation for an even more explosive 2026. And now SVG shifts to his family’s heritage, the 97 car, but Trackhouse did not make a simple announcement.

Shane van Gisbergen’s emotional homecoming

In an emotional announcement that blended legacy, pride, and family history, Trackhouse Racing revealed its full 2026 NASCAR Cup Series driver lineup with a touching video tribute that left Shane van Gisbergen visibly moved.

Each Trackhouse driver read a heartfelt letter written by someone significant in their journey, but for Shane van Gisbergen, it wasn’t just a team update; it was a homecoming. The New Zealander will leave behind the No. 88 and return to his family’s beloved No. 97, a number that has defined generations of van Gisbergen racers.

The team confirmed that Ross Chastain will continue driving the No. 1 Chevrolet, Connor Zilisch will make his Cup debut in the No. 88, and Shane van Gisbergen will take over the No. 97, a number deeply intertwined with his family’s motorsport story. In the video, each Trackhouse driver read a heartfelt letter written by someone significant in their journey. For Chastain, it was Justin Marks, Trackhouse owner. For Zilisch, it was Dale Jr. But for Shane van Gisbergen, it was his father, Robert van Gisbergen, whose heartfelt words couldn’t stop his tears.

“Hello mate, I hear you’re going to run the #97 Cup Series next year. It means so much to our family. Both of us ran 97 in motocross, we both ran it in Speedway, and Mum would have been absolutely proud. Over the years, #97 has had a legacy in New Zealand and Australia across all forms of motorsport. So proud of you for running it in the USA. Even when you won national titles, we are obliged to run #1. You still carried on #97. So proud, mate.”

The other drivers read their letter aloud, but SVG couldn’t. The emotional weight of that writing kept him mute and teary for some time before he explained why the car was so important in his life.

The number 97 is far more than a decal on a car door. In New Zealand, it’s a number steeped in van Gisbergen family tradition, dating back to SVG’s early days racing karts and dirt tracks alongside his father. It became iconic when SVG carried it into the Australian Supercars Championship, where he won three titles (2016, 2021, 2022) and established himself as one of the most dominant racers of the modern era. Even when he earned the right to run the champion’s No. 1, he kept 97 in honor of his family, a nod to the roots that shaped his career.

For fans who have followed his NASCAR journey, this move feels like a full-circle moment. After making history in 2023 by becoming the first driver in more than 60 years to win in his NASCAR Cup Series debut, capturing the checkered flag on the streets of Chicago, van Gisbergen has continued to adapt brilliantly to American stock car racing. His transition from the No. 88 to 97 isn’t just a change of livery; it’s a reconnection to his identity. When he read his father’s message on camera, his voice cracked slightly. The emotion wasn’t for the cameras; it was for home.

Meanwhile, Ross Chastain and Connor Zilisch also received heartfelt messages that reflected their own milestones within Trackhouse. Team co-owner Justin Marks praised Chastain for his trailblazing accomplishments, reminding him:

“You delivered the first win in Trackhouse history and the first driver to win the Coke 600 from the rear in a backup car. And of course, the first to pull off that wall ride at Martinsville.” Chastain’s relationship with the No. 1 car remains a symbol of Trackhouse’s foundation and grit, from the viral “Hail Melon” at Martinsville in 2022 to his continued championship pursuits.

As for Zilisch, the youngest of the trio, his letter came from Dale Earnhardt Jr., a man whose name is practically synonymous with the No. 88. Junior said,

“You ignited a new chapter with the 88, one written in your own style, from breaking records to delivering JR Motorsports’ 100th win as an organization.” Zilisch, just 19 years old, has already made waves in the Xfinity Series and is widely regarded as one of the brightest prospects in NASCAR’s next generation.

Altogether, the 2026 Trackhouse Racing reveal wasn’t just an announcement; it was a celebration of heritage, mentorship, and growth. The team that has always prided itself on blending performance with personality delivered a message of continuity and culture.

For van Gisbergen, especially, the return to 97 marks a deeply personal chapter, a way of keeping his family’s legacy alive while chasing new victories on American soil. As the video faded out, SVG smiled through tears, whispering, “For Mum.” It was a moment that transcended racing, a reminder that behind every number, every decal, and every win lies a story worth telling.

Trackhouse hearts warm with family ties, Zilisch eyes new horizons. NASCAR Xfinity runner-up Connor Zilisch will drive an LMDh prototype for the first time in the IMSA-sanctioned test at Daytona.

Zilisch eyes endurance

The 19-year-old will share the #31 Action Express Racing Cadillac V-Series.R with Jack Aitken, Earl Bamber, and Frederik Vesti at the Daytona International Speedway on 14-16 November. The American, who has already scored two LMP2 class victories in the IMSA SportsCar Championship, is being evaluated for a GTP drive with the factory Cadillac squad for next year’s season-opening Daytona 24 Hours.

“Hopefully, we’re going to make the most of it and see if this can lead to more opportunities for me in the Cadillac, because it would be super cool for me to be able to race at the highest levels of endurance racing,” he said. “That’s always been a dream of mine.”

The announcement of the Daytona test comes just days after it emerged that Zilisch was denied a chance to drive the Cadillac LMDh in the World Endurance Championship’s Bahrain rookie test due to a lack of ACCUS (Automobile Competition Committee for the United States) license points.

Zilisch was the favorite for this year’s Xfinity title but was denied the top prize by Jesse Love due to NASCAR’s increasingly controversial playoff system. The title loss also led to him failing to accumulate the necessary ACCUS license points required for the Bahrain test.

The teenager is set to move up to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2026 with Trackhouse Racing, where he is tipped to replace Daniel Suarez. Cadillac Formula 1 reserve Colton Herta, who is switching to F2 next year to pursue his ambitions in grand prix racing, will also be driving the V-Series.R for the first time in the Daytona test.