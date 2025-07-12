Shane Van Gisbergen Names One Driver Who Found a Chink in His Road Course Armor

Folks, last weekend was poetic for Shane van Gisbergen. We remember his 2023 debut win at the track. Inaugural race at the track, and a Kiwi driver making his debut at the track. It was the recipe for the perfect story. But after his win in 2023, he couldn’t repeat his heroics at the track until last weekend. Returning to Chicago in 2025, van Gisbergen completed an Xfinity and Cup Series sweep. With these wins, you’d think he is unvulnerable on road courses, right? The driver doesn’t think so.

As he cheerfully admits, even champions have their kryptonite. Despite his prowess, there is one driver who shoved past SVG’s flawless run and left him stung. The surprising revelation hits like a twist in a classic racing script, and SVG isn’t shy to admit this driver’s grit.

When asked on the Rubbin is Racing podcast which track had tested him the most, the Trackhouse Racing driver didn’t hesitate. He went on to say, “Maybe COTA. COTA, we haven’t been that fast or that good at. But also, Watkins Glen eats me. I—you know, we were the fastest car there last year, and on the last lap, I made an error, and Chris Buescher got past me. So I still am angry at myself for making that mistake. But we were the fastest car on that day. But I guess COTA is where we haven’t been fast yet.”

Digging into that moment at Watkins Glen last year explains why Chris Buescher pops to mind as a mover who bruised SVG’s confidence. The vulnerability came into sharp focus last fall. Going into overtime, Buescher was running strong. Buescher kept the lead as he fended off Carson Hocevar in Turn 1. That’s when SVG made his play. Going down the inside, Gisbergen snatched the lead.

But fate had other plans. As he pushed hard into the inner loop, he clipped the grass and the barrier, losing traction and opening the door. By the time the drivers hit the final carousel, Chris Buescher bounced, bumping his way past in a fierce showdown that saw them almost collide. Buescher wasn’t on pole; he began the race in 24th position, yet his persistence paid off. He rallied through the field, timed his attack, and executed a textbook bumper-to-bumper pass inside SVG on the final lap. He grabbed the lead and held it off by 0.79 seconds, securing his first Cup road course win and stunning the playoff field.

For Buescher, it was a win that meant a playoff spot. “It’s big for us to get a win on the year. It’s been over a year without a win. We’ve been so close so many times to start off the season at Phoenix and be runner-up there,” he explained later. However, a win on a road course might have been his best shot. If we look at the numbers, Buescher’s best performances are at Sonoma and Watkins Glen, with an average finish of 3.0 and 5.7, respectively. Perhaps SVG has a point when he says Buescher has given him trouble on road courses.

Even after the loss last year, he accepted it with grace, acknowledging his error. “I knew Chris [Buescher] was really going to send it and push me if he could get there. As I turned in, got a bit loose and clipped the inside wall and just driver error. I’m gutted … The race was awesome with Ross [Chastain] and Chris and the others at the end. I’m gutted we couldn’t get it. I had a lot of fun, but I’m pretty angry at myself.”

As for his numbers at the Circuit of the Americas, van Gisbergen isn’t wrong. His average finish comes in at 13.0, with no wins at the track. But things look bright for the Kiwi driver at Sonoma. It’s back to another road course, and after his win in Chicago, he will be pumped. However, there’s one driver gunning for his throne.

Kyle Larson looks forward to breaking SVG’s streak

SVG may have locked up the Sonoma Xfinity pole yesterday, with teammate Connor standing between him and another commanding win is none other than defending Cup race winner Kyle Larson. The California native has dominated Sonoma. Four pole positions, 2017 through 2019, and one in 2022 and 2 cup victories, one in 2021 and the other in 2024. That hometown drive, familiar speed, makes him the favorite to disrupt SVG’s hot run.

At 32, Larson feels more fired up than ever. On the eve of Sunday’s race, he told reporters, “It’s always special to go back home. I love having friends and family at the track, especially the friends that don’t typically get to go to the track. We have dominated there in the past; hopefully, we’ll be just as good… it will feel hotter in Sonoma with racing being in July. The pavement will be a little bit slicker.”

Larson’s combination of pole pedigree, two wins, and local roots makes him the clear counterpunch to SVG’s dominance. However, it is just a matter of time to see who claims the NASCAR Cup pole at Sonoma.