Shane Van Gisbergen Prepared to Sacrifice the Track That Made His NASCAR Career

Shane van Gisbergen has been riding high on success right now. With his win on Sunday, the Kiwi driver now has two Cup Series wins in three starts in Chicago. Last year, he won the Xfinity Series race here that helped him earn a full-time Cup Series schedule for 2025. It’s sort of become a stomping ground for SVG; whenever he rolls up in the Windy City, he is expected to win. But will we see that famous rugby kick celebration in the street course next year?

The Chicago Street Course, inaugurated in 2023 with a three-year deal with NASCAR that ends in 2025. This means that Sunday’s race could very well be the last of what we see at Chicago, at least as of now. NASCAR and the City of Chicago have yet to have discussions on the future of this event, but SVG wouldn’t mind if the race is shifted to a new venue. It is like Denny Hamlin agreeing to remove one of the short ovals from the schedule. But, it seems that SVG has a clue about NASCAR’s decision about the future of street racing in Chicago.

Shane van Gisbergen is not hesitant in testing his road racing skills in a new playground

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the Chicago Street Course has certainly changed SVG’s life for good. The three-time Supercars champion never dreamed of making it this big. As for what the city means for his career, he said, “It’s pretty special here. Some good memories and some good races. I love the track, and it’s a cool place to come to, you know, you feel a nice vibe. You feel a good vibe in the mornings walking to the track with the fans, and it’s pretty unique like that.”

It’s pretty clear how much SVG has enjoyed racing here so far. But whether he, or anybody else, will get to do that again at Chicago is a bit uncertain right now. He is liable to feel the most bittersweet out of all, considering how he came here with no future dreams in 2023 and thought he’d go back to his Supercars racing post the race. But the city became his home.

“I enjoy it. I hope it stays next year and but as the guys were saying when I arrived, I love, I’m biased obviously. I love street circuits. But, if we go to a new place, um, I’m all for that as well,” SVG said in the post-race press conference.

Another reason why this change is also being considered is due to the weather problems in Chicago. The city’s weather patterns are quite unpredictable. It was cloudy and about to rain during the race, but the next thing we know, the sun came out! The drivers got lucky yesterday as it rained right after the race. Late in the race, the weather was changing quickly, perhaps this is why NASCAR allowed the race to stay green despite Cody Ware crashing into the tire barrier.

According to the contract, NASCAR currently has a period of 90 days from the day of the event to request a term extension, to add two additional one-year periods, i.e., 2026 and 2027. Mayor Johnson was present at the venue in full support of the race. On being asked about the renewal of the race, he chose not to comment on that and instead shifted the focus, hoping for a good race climate.

San Diego could be in line to replace the Chicago race

An addition of another high-profile street race is being planned between NASCAR and San Diego. Whether the race would be for the Cup Series or any other is yet to be confirmed through an official announcement. Speaking to Sports Business Journal, NASCAR COO Steve O’Donnell said, “A number of folks who are interested at looking at NASCAR from a street race [perspective]… We are certainly interested in California and the Southern California market, and that will continue to be a focus for us, but nothing to confirm at this point.”

Compared to Chicago, San Diego has drier and more stable weather. The risk of sudden rains and storms is also less. It has better sunshine too. So, if it has to be a logical choice purely from the race hosting perspective, then San Diego wins among the two. Not to forget, the Fontana has been demolished, and there has been no positive update on when the promised short-track will be developed. The Southern California market is huge for NASCAR, and they tried to keep the fan interested with the Clash at the Coliseum, but that experiment ended with Bowman Gray taking over this year.

With no Fontana or a special event, a bid to host a road course or perhaps a street race is what NASCAR seems to be interested in. They did try to purchase the ownership of Long Beach Grand Prix, but Roger Penske played it smart and retained the event for IndyCar. Given that NASCAR is pushing for a new and diverse audience, the move to San Diego makes sense. Moreover, they did the job of creating a splash with street racing in the Windy City, but if not street racing, will NASCAR return to Chicagoland for traditional oval racing?