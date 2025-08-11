Shane Van Gisbergen Pulls Out Superspeedway Card as He Eyes Daytona

Shane van Gisbergen’s run of road-course dominance this season has been astounding. However, on a familiar oval track, the prospect of him adding a superspeedway win feels difficult, at least as of now. Superspeedway races like Daytona and Talladega have historically produced the sport’s most chaotic, least predictable results. For that matter, drivers who have mastered both road courses and super speedways are rare. Tony Stewart’s 2011 championship run included wins at both venues. Meanwhile, Chase Elliott captured the 2018 Daytona 500 after excelling at road circuits. But such dual-discipline success is the exception, not the rule. This season, Shane van Gisbergen has emerged as a road-course specialist, yet his eyes now turn to ovals, especially Daytona, where he recently shared a glimpse of the formula he plans to use.

Shane van Gisbergen did not take the traditional American short-track path to NASCAR. Instead, he rose to prominence in the New Zealand and Australian Supercars. Soon, Trackhouse Racing saw enough to gamble on signing him. The team began with a one-off opportunity in the Project 91 program. But after his stunning Cup debut win at the Chicago Street Race, they secured a full-time seat for him. Trackhouse founder Justin Marks later affirmed their confidence at the time. He added that van Gisbergen’s adaptability and rapid progress make him a “real opportunity… to figure the ovals out and be a complete Cup driver”. Today, it’s clear that the gamble is paying off. SVG now headlines a multi-year extension with Trackhouse, and his rise continues. However, his recent aspirations seem to be taking him down a very familiar, unpredictable superspeedway.

SVG keen on shaping a Daytona track strategy

Fresh off his Watkins Glen win, van Gisbergen recently spoke about aspirations at the Daytona track and Talladega. He acknowledged the distinct demands of superspeedways. “I’ve found that the racing at Atlanta requires more driving skill, whereas at Talladega or Daytona, it’s more about bravery. Putting your car in the right place and knowing the proximity of your car.” His words underscore a recognition that success in the pack depends less on precision steering and more on courage and spatial awareness. He went on to praise tested veterans like Ryan Blaney and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., saying “they can read the momentum” and consistently find openings.

SVG further spoke of the personal stakes behind the push. His father would be “driving the bus for me with his friend” to Richmond and Daytona tracks to witness the final Cup Series races. He highlighted, “It’s something I’ve dreamed about, winning on an oval and on a superspeedway. I’ve had some pretty good moments there.” It’s a poignant reminder that this pursuit isn’t just strategic, it’s deeply personal. A superspeedway victory for van Gisbergen wouldn’t merely broaden his resume. It would elevate him from road-course wizard to legitimate championship contender.

With his playoff spot secure, Shane van Gisbergen’s Daytona push is rooted in grit. It is as much about proving versatility as it is about chasing a trophy. A superspeedway win would erase the “oval gap” in his sparkling resume, deliver Trackhouse a crown-jewel triumph, and send a clear message to the field: The road-course king is coming for every track on the schedule.

SVG’s road-course milestone an emotional one shared with his father

For Shane van Gisbergen, Watkins Glen was more than a fourth road-course win in one Cup season. It was a weekend to share with his father, standing trackside for his son. In NASCAR history, few have reached that level of road-course mastery in such a short span, and for van Gisbergen, the moment’s weight was magnified by who stood in the garage. The Kiwi is already a championship contender, but the family story behind this win adds another layer to his 2025 campaign.

Van Gisbergen’s father has been present for select U.S. races. This included his Chicago debut. But the past year has been marked by personal loss. “It’s been a very tough, tough year for dad… so having him here for the next three weeks and share this with him, it’s amazing,” van Gisbergen explained after the race. “He lost his wife, my mother, his sister, and then his mom recently. It’s been a really hard run. The distance between America and New Zealand has made daily support difficult. A challenge that the driver says is at the heart of his homesickness. “Having him here…he was almost in tears…is very special. We’re a long way from home.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Glen victory secured another highlight in a season already defined by road-course dominance. And this one came with a rare chance to celebrate in person with his father. Only Martin Truex Jr. (2017) and Chase Elliott (2020) have won four or more road-course races in a single season in the last decade, putting van Gisbergen in elite company. But soon, van Gisbergen’s focus will shift toward securing his first oval win.

For Trackhouse Racing, this family-fueled momentum aligns with a stretch of the season where every point matters. If van Gisbergen can add an oval win at Daytona to his already historic road-course tally, it would not only boost his playoff position but also cement this summer as the most complete chapter of his NASCAR career so far.