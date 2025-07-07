Shane van Gisbergen Refuses to Sugarcoat Playoff Reality Despite NASCAR’s Road Course Favor

Is Shane van Gisbergen plotting a deep playoff run? Thanks to the win in Mexico City, the Kiwi driver secured his place in the playoffs, but displaying his mastery on the streets of Chicago, he bagged a second win of this season. There was this nervousness about more than 16 winners in the regular season, and how it could see SVG bow out of the title contention. Well, with two wins, he has now secured his spot for the postseason, but the Trackhouse Racing driver is aware of the harsh reality.

After NASCAR’s trip to Sonoma and Watkins Glen, the only road course race that will be in the playoffs is going to be the Charlotte Roval. But, here’s the kicker: For SVG to be able to reach the Round of 8, he needs to clear the initial hurdle of the Round of 16. Although he is the current road course King in NASCAR, the same cannot be said for his oval racing stints. Even the driver himself acknowledged the shortcomings and challenges he will face in the playoffs that he needs to work on before thinking about the Roval encounter.

SVG is preparing for the oval challenge for the playoffs

When discussing his playoff chances, van Gisbergen offered a candid evaluation of the challenges ahead. “That first round’s going to be very difficult. It’s got one track I haven’t been to, Gateway. It’s got my favorite oval in it, Darlington. I love that place. And then Bristol, which is what I’ve found the most difficult track.”

SVG also explained, “Like I feel like I might as well be driving the other way there. It’s so hard. So it’s some pretty difficult places for me. But yeah, I feel like we’re still making massive leaps on the overall, and there are still a few weeks left to keep getting better. So yeah, just got to keep our heads down and try to keep pushing through “.

Although his road course results have been his strongest, he knows that to progress, he needs strong results on ovals. His best performance on the ovals came at the Coca-Cola 600 when he finished 14th; apart from that, he has three top 20 finishes on the ovals. But that’s not going to cut it during the knockout rounds. He hasn’t been to Gateway yet, and the short oval of Bristol tests even the best racers in NASCAR.

His experience in NASCAR’s ovals remains a work in progress. Van Gisbergen has openly stated that while he excels on road courses, adapting to the nuances of oval racing is critical. “That’s why I’m here, to win road races. But I’m not here to run last on the ovals either,” he said. “I need to keep getting better to justify being a Cup Series driver. I need to be performing on the ovals, too.” His attitude underscores the importance of versatility in NASCAR’s playoff system, where a driver’s ability to handle different track types can determine their postseason fate.

But there’s a twist in the tale. If SVG conquers the next two road course races at Sonoma and Watkins Glen, he will have enough playoff points that will act as a safety cushion for him. Top 10s would be enough for him to see through the first round, and all he would need is to shine on Roval in the Round of 8; that is a possibility. And going by the current trends, it seems as if none of the Cup Series stars are a match for the Kiwi speedster on the road courses..

Joey Logano explains why everyone is playing catch-up to SVG

As the playoffs approach, SVG and his team are focused on preparation and steady improvement. The team is using the remaining weeks before the postseason to refine their setups and gain experience on tracks that will be part of the playoff rounds. This preparation is critical, given the diversity of circuits and the competitive nature of the Cup Series.

Van Gisbergen’s perspective aligns with views expressed by other drivers who understand the challenges of competing across NASCAR’s varied circuits. Joey Logano, a Cup Series champion, has commented on the contrast between road courses and ovals: “It’s easy to say that until Shane is out, there a second faster than you and you have to go put yourself in some uncomfortable situations… When it comes to van Gisbergen on road courses, the rest of the Cup Series is, in a way, playing catch-up.”

Logano also highlighted the experience gap, noting, “These guys have been doing left-handers since they were 10 years old. They’re two completely different sports… the experience levels are different in what we do.”

Van Gisbergen’s journey mirrors these truths. He’s unstoppable on road courses, to be sure, but the playoffs were made to test the all-around racer. And as the rounds continue, the tracks become more challenging and the stakes increase. The road course in the Round of 12 could provide a life raft, but it’s not promised. It will be interesting to see how he fares through the rest of the regular season, as it could decide his fate on how deep he can compete in the playoffs.