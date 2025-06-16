Shane Van Gisbergen Rises Above All Odds in Mexico as He Schools Cup Stars With Unexpected Ally’s Help

Until now, Shane van Gisbergen’s 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season felt like a slow burn. It was solid, but still waiting for that breakout moment. From starting the season with a disappointing 33rd-place finish at Daytona to finishing in the mid-20s and 30s, SVG was in desperate need of a turnaround, and then came Mexico City.

At the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, SVG delivered more than just a win. He dropped a masterclass in road course racing. Battling food poisoning, travel chaos, and torrential rain, he climbed into the No. 88 car and flat-out schooled the Cup field. From the pole to the checkered flag, it was dominance by SVG, who finished the race over 15 seconds ahead of 2nd place! But here’s the twist: Shane Van Gisbergen didn’t do it entirely alone.

Somewhere between dodging puddles and chasing perfection, a familiar name currently across the other side of the United States chimed in, offering just enough insight to tilt the odds. A world-class racer lending a hand to another. Curious who it was? Let’s just say… F1 fans might want to read on.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

SVG conquers chaos in Mexico City

Shane van Gisbergen’s journey to the Viva Mexico 250 was anything but smooth. As the last Cup Series driver to arrive in Mexico City after his charter flight suffered a mechanical issue, the New Zealander was already battling the clock. Trackhouse Racing scrambled to assemble a full team, with engineers trickling in just before race day. The chaos? Well, it didn’t end there.

“Oh, you listed them all. Man, what a week!” Shane van Gisbergen said post-race, summing up the adversity he’d faced. He was among a few drivers, including Ryan Blaney and Noah Gragson, who were ill before the race, but that couldn’t stop SVG. The Kiwi continued, “I felt pretty rubbish today, leaking out both holes. That wasn’t fun,” he admitted with trademark honesty, yet his gratitude for his team’s support was clear. “Thank you to Safety Culture, Trackhouse, Chevy, and ECR engines. Our car was. It was amazing.”

Once the race began, van Gisbergen’s focus was unshakable. Starting from the pole, he quickly asserted his dominance, leaving the rest of the field to chase shadows. The No. 88 car was dialed in, allowing SVG to maintain a relentless rhythm. “I think the 54 [Ty Gibbs] was close, but that last stint man, what a pleasure, just ripping lap after lap and watching them get smaller in the mirror. Unreal!” Well, the cars got so small that by the time SVG crossed the finish line, he couldn’t even see one in the mirror. The winning margin over second-place Christopher Bell? 16.567 seconds!

Well, as Stephen Stumpf pointed out on X, this is the largest margin of victory for a Cup race since Texas in November 2009 (25.686). It is also the largest MOV on pure speed (aka not fuel mileage) since Geoff Bodine lapped the field at North Wilkesboro in 1994. But, behind the scenes, van Gisbergen’s preparation was boosted by an unexpected ally. None other than Formula 1 superstar Max Verstappen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NASCAR (@nascar) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The two friends had been in touch throughout the weekend, with SVG sharing a laugh with reporters and revealing how Verstappen’s advice made a real difference. “Yeah, a little bit in the wet and just what lines to take and how to approach it,” SVG revealed. Verstappen’s insights on handling tricky conditions and choosing the right lines proved invaluable, especially as rain complicated the race day strategy right from lap 1. But as the laps dwindled, SVG was taking advice from nobody.

“Don’t tell me to slow down,” SVG could be heard telling his team on the radio. He was holding a 9-second lead at this point, and within the next 3 laps, it ballooned to 15 seconds, as the field just had to appreciate the mastery of Shane van Gisbergen. “When I go slow, I just lose concentration. Just trying to stay in a rhythm and a routine.” Well, SVG’s rhythm certainly worked today, as he can put his season’s blues behind him as he is locked into the playoffs!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Stay tuned for updates