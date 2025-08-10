Shane van Gisbergen ‘Sad’ After Watkins Glen Crash With JRM Teammate

Few drivers have made as quick and emphatic an impact in NASCAR’s road course events as Shane van Gisbergen (SVG). Since making the leap from Supercars to the U.S. racing scene, the New Zealander has built a reputation for combining clinical precision with relentless attacking pace. Each time he straps in, fans and competitors alike watch with anticipation, curious to see how he’ll exploit every braking zone and apex.

Watkins Glen, with its flowing high-speed corners and unforgiving elevation changes, has long been a showcase for elite road racers, a place where even the smallest error can swing the balance of a race. Heading into the weekend, van Gisbergen carried momentum from a string of impressive runs and looked primed to add another highlight to his growing NASCAR résumé. But as events unfolded, the day delivered more than the expected test of speed and skill.

Victory slips away for van Gisbergen in late-race collision

In the aftermath of the crash at Watkins Glen, Shane van Gisbergen kept his comments concise yet revealing, emphasizing his mixed emotions. When asked if he felt clear heading into the critical turns leading up to the collision, he admitted uncertainty, acknowledging that he hadn’t yet reviewed the footage but recognized the unfortunate reality of what happened. Late in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Mission 200 at Watkins Glen, Shane van Gisbergen was leading with 18 laps to go when his JR Motorsports teammate, Connor Zilisch, attempted an outside pass at the penultimate turn.

Zilisch ran wide, clipping SVG’s right rear and sending him into the barrier. Gisbergen walked away but was disappointed, as the incident handed the lead and eventual victory to Zilisch, complicating their teammate dynamic during the intense race. “I’m fine… just sad,” he said plainly, capturing the core of his disappointment.

SVG also expressed gratitude for the chance to race with JR Motorsports, thanking them alongside sponsor Kubota for their support. Despite the crash, he acknowledged they had a strong car, noting, “They fixed it up great after practice,” reflecting confidence in the team’s preparation and his vehicle. When pressed about the race and the need for a conversation with his teammate afterward, he was candid in his approach: “I don’t know what happened,” he said, implying that while the incident was unfortunate, he sought clarity before casting judgment.

The Kiwi’s comments also touched on the competitive mentality he brings to racing, regardless of whether the opponent is a teammate or a rival. Gisbergen explained that racing with respect is key in his mindset, but he pushes hard to win: “I’m here to win, but fairly. I think I was blocking fairly”. The dynamic with his teammate Connor Zilisch, whom he knows well, did not alter his approach on track. “No, I see an 88 car… I race everyone hard,” he noted, underscoring his professional view of competition while hinting at the complexity of racing against a teammate at high speeds.

The broader context of SVG’s road course prowess and team dynamics

This crash at Watkins Glen sits against a backdrop of Shane van Gisbergen’s growing reputation as a formidable road course specialist. In 2025, SVG has been tearing through road course events with dominant performances, including a standout win by over 16 seconds in Mexico City and leading a record 97 of 110 laps at Sonoma Raceway. Such results have made him a favorite at venues like Watkins Glen, where his skill often eclipses many seasoned competitors.

However, the incident with JRM teammate Connor Zilisch, also a strong road racer, highlights the inherent tensions in intra-team competition. Zilisch himself has emerged as a rising talent, having recently outlasted Gisbergen in an Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen before a dramatic fall in Victory Lane. Prominent NASCAR journalist Jeff Gluck posted on X, “Oh no. I hope Zilisch is ok. Oh no.”

The two drivers pushing each other hard at the same event create a complex on-track chess game where split-second decisions can result in costly collisions. SVG’s expressed sadness reflects this reality: respecting and racing teammates competitively does not always preclude the heartbreak when things go wrong. He showed professionalism in his remarks about racing fairly and responding to situations after reviewing the replay. This mature attitude is a hallmark of his approach to NASCAR, where managing relationships within a team while maintaining competitive zeal is a delicate balance.

Shane van Gisbergen’s crash highlights the harsh realities of road course racing. Earlier, at Iowa Speedway, he experienced another significant crash after losing control. Despite these challenges, his passion for pushing limits remains strong. His “sad” reaction after the Watkins Glen incident reveals a rare vulnerability in a top-tier racer. His thoughts on respect, competition, and responsibility at JR Motorsports shed light on the pressures elite drivers face both on and off the track as they strive for victory within complex team dynamics.