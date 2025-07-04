Shane Van Gisbergen Shuts Critics With 6-Word Message on His Oval Potential

Shane van Gisbergen is back where it all began. The Kiwi arrived in Chicago in July 2023 as a relatively unknown entity and won the inaugural street course event on his debut. His life and his career were irreversibly altered in the blink of an eye after that triumph. Just two months later, Trackhouse Racing gave him a developmental deal for 2024, and he ran a full Xfinity Series season, along with 12 appearances at the highest level.

It’s been quite a fairytale story for SVG, who is now in the middle of his rookie campaign while driving the No. 88 Chevy. But even though his playoff spot is assured after that win in Mexico City, the 36-year-old believes there is plenty of room for improvement on ovals, despite lackluster results.

Shane van Gisbergen is optimistic about the future

The transition hasn’t been easy. Before winning at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, Shane van Gisbergen was languishing 33rd in the championship standings, with just one top-10 result at the Circuit of the Americas. To say that his form at oval tracks has left much to be desired would be an understatement. Out of 18 races so far, SVG has finished 20th or higher a staggering 14 times. As you would have guessed, questions are being raised about the Kiwi racer’s place at NASCAR’s highest level, with many calling him out for his over-reliance on road courses.

But Shane van Gisbergen isn’t having it. Even though the Chicago Street Race is next on the calendar, the Auckland-native knows where the true potential of his No. 88 Chevy lies. Sharing his thoughts on the NASCAR Live podcast, he said, “I think we’ve shown great improvement most weeks. I feel like we’re getting better and better. Our potential is certainly a lot higher on the ovals, and we’re having a lot of fun doing it. Like our team environment is really good. Most weeks, we’re having a good time. These road courses are coming up, that’s just a bonus for us.”

That’s quite a statement from Van Gisbergen, who has been very outspoken about the adaptation to stock cars in the past. “The way the car corners is different,” the Kiwi previously said, comparing the Next-Gen vehicles to the Australian Supercars. The weight and tires are also noticeably different, contributing factors to his underperformance on oval tracks. But despite the steep learning curve, the veteran is enjoying life at the highest level.

via Imago CHARLOTTE, NC – OCTOBER 12: Shane Van Gisbergen 97 Kaulig Racing WeatherTech Chevrolet talks with his crew during qualifying for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 Presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina on October 12, 2024 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte. NC. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: OCT 12 NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 Presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2410121814250

Shane van Gisbergen said, “It’s still fun seeing us improve in areas and still lacking in a lot that we have to get better at, too.” But while improving on ovals won’t be an overnight process, the Trackhouse Racing star will aim to play to his strengths in the upcoming weeks. He’ll be a favorite going into Chicago and in Sonoma the next week. The Watkins Glen race early next month will also be a good opportunity for SVG to get the win.

And if the No. 88 team advances past the Round of 16, the Charlotte Roval race is one he can circle on the calendar. Ultimately, Shane van Gisbergen will not want to be overly reliant on road courses to succeed in NASCAR. With the majority of races taking place on ovals across the year, he’ll want to adapt to a format that is synonymous with the sport to make full use of their talent. But will Trackhouse and SVG find their potential on such tracks? Time will tell.

Van Gisbergen is enjoying the variety of tracks

Shane van Gisbergen is enjoying how varied the Cup Series calendar is. At one moment, he’s racing on Michigan International Speedway’s two-mile D-shaped oval, and the next, he’s making his way south of the border to compete at the iconic Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. The switch to different formats is quite refreshing for the Kiwi racer, who enjoys being on his toes and dealing with the various unique challenges that come with every new venue.

Sharing his thoughts about the calendar, Van Gisbergen said, “This is the most I’ve enjoyed my racing in a long time. Every week, it’s a new challenge. It’s not just the same type of track each and every week. Even when you go to 2½-mile racetracks, they’re completely different from each other. So, every week feels refreshing, which is cool, and there is always something to try, and the cars are forever developing. It’s pretty cool.”

Shane van Gisbergen has been there and done that. But the veteran, at 36, is still learning the ropes after switching to NASCAR from the land down under. However, with the double-header at Chicago coming up, the Kiwi will look to make the most of his weekend by winning both the fixtures, claiming that street races are “Just something I’m comfortable with and have spent many years racing.” Do you think he can win both the Cup and Xfinity Series races? Let us know in the comments!