Shane Van Gisbergen Signs Multi-Year Contract of Potentially Multi-Million $ Salary

Shane van Gisbergen’s career before NASCAR was already that of a motorsport legend. A three-time Supercars champion in Australia with more than 80 career wins. Despite joining the NASCAR scene at the relatively late age of 34, he made history in his 2023 Cup Series debut at the Chicago Street Course. There, he won the race under Trackhouse Racing’s Project 91 entry. That breakthrough, coupled with his global profile, set the stage for a full-time Cup ride with Trackhouse in 2025. And now, that story has taken an even more significant turn, as Trackhouse’s latest announcement proves just how much faith they have in their Kiwi star.

Shane Van Gisbergen’s arrival in the Cup Series this season has been marked by dominance on road courses. There has also been consistent improvement elsewhere. In 2025 alone, he has taken victories at Mexico City, Sonoma, and the Chicago Street Race, where he swept both the Xfinity and Cup events in the same weekend. Those results did more than book his playoff spot. They also cemented him as one of the most dangerous drivers on technical circuits. That level of performance has now been rewarded in the most tangible way possible, with a brand-new contract that signals Trackhouse is all-in on his future.

Shane van Gisbergen is here to stay at Trackhouse

On August 8, 2025, Trackhouse Racing announced that Shane van Gisbergen will extend his contract. The team posted the news with the caption: “NEWS: Multiyear contract extension for SVG 🤝 The winningest foreign-born driver in @NASCAR history will remain in The House for years to come.” The timing makes the move especially notable. Trackhouse chose to lock him in during the heart of a season where he has already racked up three wins and is now eyeing the fourth historic win at Watkins Glen.

Team owner Justin Marks has made no secret of his belief in SVG’s talent in the past. He has also praised “how he studies, adapts, and learns” in the past. SVG himself was delighted to announce this as well. “I feel like Trackhouse Racing is my home,” van Gisbergen said in the team’s statement. This reaction underscored both the trust and comfort between the driver and the organization. The Kiwi is a cornerstone of Trackhouse’s long-term plans. His unique mix of proven race-winning speed, global fan appeal, and developing oval skills positions him as more than just a road-course specialist. It makes him a driver capable of shaping the team’s identity in the seasons ahead.

With his future secured, Van Gisbergen can turn his full focus to the playoffs. The two remaining road courses at Watkins Glen and the Charlotte Roval play to his strengths. Already locked into the postseason, he will be a favorite on those tracks. On the other hand, the oval-heavy schedule will test his adaptability. If his learning curve continues, 2025 could end with SVG not just making the playoffs, but contending deep into the championship hunt.

SVG seeks redemption after 2024 road-course loss

Shane van Gisbergen heads into Watkins Glen this weekend freshly renewed with a new contract backing his prowess. He recently locked in a multi-year extension with Trackhouse Racing and notched three straight road-course wins. His momentum couldn’t be stronger. Yet despite that upward surge, one moment from 2024 lingers sharp in his mind, serving as both a reminder and a motivator for the task ahead

Van Gisbergen hasn’t forgotten how near he came to victory at Watkins Glen last year. In a playoff drama that unfolded over overtime, he led the field into the final lap. This was until a bobble at the Bus Stop chicane let Chris Buescher slip by into the carousel and steal the win. As he put it, As he put it, “I really want to get there this weekend, make no mistakes, have a fast car and try and execute all day,”. The sting is heightened by the fact that it was one of the rare occasions where he left a road course feeling like he had been beaten rather than outpaced by circumstances.

SVG approaches this weekend with a deliberate focus. No mistakes, flawless execution, and the same fast car under him. That near-miss still “makes me angry… I threw that one away myself, especially after how good of a day it was, and we had the fastest car all day,” Van Gisbergen admitted. His self-analytic approach underscores how deeply that loss resonated. And how committed he is to rewriting the script this time around.

If he can deliver, van Gisbergen stands to make history with four straight road-course wins. He would be joining elite company like Jeff Gordon and Chase Elliott. This win would also help him exorcise his past year’s demons. Thankfully, he can race without being under too much pressure. After all, his playoff berth is secure, bolstered by a trove of playoff points from prior wins.