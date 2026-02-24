Shane Van Gisbergen’s Meteoric Rise Gets Hollywood Treatment as NASCAR Announces New Documentary

ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 22: Shane Van Gisbergen 88 TrackHouse Racing WeatherTech Chevrolet looks on during qualifying for the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 on February 22, 2025, at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, GA. Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 22 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250222104

ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 22: Shane Van Gisbergen 88 TrackHouse Racing WeatherTech Chevrolet looks on during qualifying for the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 on February 22, 2025, at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, GA. Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 22 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250222104

Essentials Inside The Story SVG’s rapid NASCAR rise is getting a new spotlight.

His impact has been immediate, both on and off the track.

A big weekend at COTA now sets the tone for what’s next.

Not since 1963 has a driver won their Cup Series debut, but Shane Van Gisbergen didn’t just win, he rewrote the script. Other than breaking road course records and finally finding his footing on oval speedways, SVG has proved that international talent can belong in NASCAR. And now, the Kiwi will get the recognition he deserves.

Now, his rise to NASCAR stardom will be available worldwide, thanks to a new documentary produced in partnership with SafetyCulture, SVG’s rise to NASCAR will be available worldwide. The partnership with the organization now reaches a new level with Runaway Kiwi, a documentary produced in partnership with NASCAR that puts the 36-year-old’s meteoric rise in the spotlight.

Debuting February 27 during the COTA event on both the NASCAR channel and NASCAR’s YouTube, the film promises a behind-the-scenes look at how a three-time Supercars champ from Auckland became one of NASCAR’s most buzzed-about drivers. It is a fitting tribute to the unique journey. SVG has carved one that has turned heads, not just for his results but for the story behind them.

Moreover, SVG’s partnership with SafetyCulture has been more than just a logo on a car; it’s become part of his cross-continental racing journey. The New Zealand-born star first teamed up with the organization in 2024 when he made the bold leap from dominating supercars to chasing NASCAR glory, and the relationship has grown ever since.

The tech firm backed his early NASCAR starts across Xfinity and Cup events, even carrying his colors on his Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet at races like Bristol, Talladega, and the Daytona Cup event, while also supporting teammate Ross Chastain in select outings.

For SVG, having a familiar brand from his Aussie and Kiwi racing roots ride shotgun in NASCAR has been a welcome bit of continuity as he adjusted to the rough and tumble of American stock car competition.

And the documentary is no small deal. The SVG buzz in NASCAR didn’t come by accident; it exploded the moment he hit American soil. After making headlines with a stunning Cup Series win in his NASCAR debut at the Grant Park 220 in Chicago in 2023, a feat that made him one of the sport’s most talked-about newcomers.

Along the way, he not only became the first New Zealander to win in the Cup Series but also the winningest non-American in its history, combining his Supercars pedigree with a fearless approach that had fans and teams alike doing double takes.

By the end of his 2025 full-time rookie season, the accolades kept piling up: five wins, a playoff berth, and Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors, largely fuelled by near-total dominance on road courses and steady improvement on ovals.

This blend of immediate impact, tireless development, and compelling personality is exactly why runaway Kiwi feels like the perfect way to capture this chapter of his career and why the noise around SVG is only growing louder.

Despite the new documentary, SVG remains focused on the track, particularly the upcoming road course race at COTA.

SVG is ready to pull a double-duty at COTA

SVG’s double-duty weekend at COTA is shaping up to be a historic test of skill and stamina. He will race both the Cup Series and the Xfinity Series with JR Motorsports on the same weekend at Circuit of the Americas, splitting focus between two competitive fields on the 3.41-mile road course.

That means back-to-back days behind the wheel—Xfinity qualifying and racing on Saturday, followed by Cup Series qualifying on the main event Sunday, demanding not just pace but physical and mental endurance from a driver already known for his relentless work ethic and laser focus.

Moreover, his No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro will be impossible to miss in the paddock with the striking purple paint, a visual signature of the continued backing from SafetyCulture that has helped fuel his transition to NASCAR.

“Last season was unforgettable, and we wouldn’t have achieved so much success without SafetyCulture,” he said. “They helped keep our team prepared and focused, so we could show up every weekend and compete for wins. SafetyCulture was a big part of my racing career in New Zealand and Australia, and to have their continued support on my NASCAR journey is special.”

However, at COTA specifically, SVG has already shown he belongs near the front of the pack. In the 2025 Cup race, he was one of the strongest cars on the track, topping practice sessions and earning a sixth-place finish while leading laps and running near the front for much of the day.

COTA’s high speeds and tight corners demand perfect rhythm from any driver. By taking on double-duty and generating Hollywood-level buzz with a new documentary, SVG is giving fans a clear taste of why he’s one of the most exciting talents on the NASCAR calendar.