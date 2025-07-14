Shane Van Gisbergen’s Rise Sparks Insider’s Blunt 6-Word Response to Jeff Gordon Parallels

The pit lane at Sonoma was buzzing, but the conversation wasn’t about the usual Cup Series favorites. Instead, all eyes were on Shane van Gisbergen, the New Zealander who had just clinched his third consecutive road course win in a month, a feat not seen since Jeff Gordon’s heyday. Even seasoned NASCAR insiders found themselves pausing, recalibrating their expectations as van Gisbergen, a former Australian Supercars champion, continued to rewrite the script for international drivers in America’s stock car scene.

As media members’ questions swirled about what had changed in the Cup Series, Reporters referenced the last time such dominance was seen on road courses, with Jeff Gordon’s era frequently invoked, but there was a sense that this was something different, something not easily categorized. The paddock, usually quick to temper hype, was instead buzzing with genuine curiosity and a hint of disbelief. The numbers told a story, SVG’s crew chief Stephen Doran laid out how van Gisbergen was achieving his results and what it might mean for the sport’s future.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

SVG’s never seen performance

When Shane van Gisbergen clinched another dominant road course win at Sonoma, the media didn’t hesitate to draw parallels to Jeff Gordon. This wasn’t a casual comparison. Jeff Gordon is the gold standard for road course racing in NASCAR’s modern era, holding the record with nine road course victories, including a record five wins at Sonoma Raceway itself.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Gordon’s streak from 1997 to 2000six consecutive road course wins, remains unmatched. His ability to repeatedly win from the pole, especially at Sonoma in 1998 and 1999, set a precedent for dominance on these technical circuits.

So, when van Gisbergen’s crew chief, Stephen Doran, was asked about SVG’s third road course win in a month, something not seen since Gordon’s run in the late 1990s, he delivered a succinct 6-word verdict: “He’s something NASCAR has never seen on road courses. It’s just an honor to be a part of it. This team has done a great job building from the beginning of the year till now to get to the point where we can do this, dominate these races. The car is obviously in a good spot, too, but he’s amazing. I don’t know what else I can say about it. He shows it every time we come to one of these tracks”.

Gordon’s road course mastery set a bar that, for decades, seemed out of reach. He led all drivers in wins at Sonoma, with five victories, and his overall road course record is still referenced as the benchmark for greatness in this discipline.

To see van Gisbergen, a New Zealander, match and, in some ways, mirror Gordon’s feats so quickly is why the comparison is not just apt, but necessary. Doran’s six-word response captured the shock and respect SVG’s performances have generated. He’s not just following in Gordon’s footsteps, but potentially charting a new path in NASCAR’s road racing history.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Reactions To Shane Van Gisbergen From The Industry

Van Gisbergen’s streak has not only shaken up the standings but also provoked strong reactions from fellow drivers and industry voices. After his Sonoma triumph, Kyle Larson remarked on SVG’s performance, “he’s so good and you rarely see somebody stand out like that, he’s way better than us at the road course stuff and he’s got his own, you know,w technique.”

Other competitors, like Chase Briscoe, have also acknowledged SVG’s presence has introduced, “he is unbelievable on road courses. He’s just so good. He’s raised the bar on this entire series.” He explained. Justin Marks couldn’t help but praise his driver.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Trackhouse Racing team owner said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, “We just all kind of turn into fans, honestly, when he’s (SVG) out there doing his thing because we all just sit back in awe and just watch him. It’s really unlike anything anybody in the sport has ever seen on the road courses in a while. I just think we’re witnessing greatness. When Shane’s time in NASCAR is over, I think he will stand alone on the top of the mountain as the greatest road course racer that’s ever shown up in this series in 75 years.”

While van Gisbergen’s overall points standing reflects the challenges of adapting to ovals, his road course mastery is forcing teams to rethink strategy and preparation. The consensus in the paddock is clear: Shane van Gisbergen is not simply following in the footsteps of Jeff Gordon; he’s charting a new path, one that could reshape the future of NASCAR’s road racing landscape.