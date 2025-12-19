Shocking Images of Brad Keselowski in Crutches & Hospital Gown Leaves NASCAR Community Worried

It feels like a never-ending bad dream. The past 48 hours have been tough for NASCAR, and the most recent news about Brad Keselowski doesn’t make it any better. While the community was busy grieving the loss of Greg Biffle and his family, a strange turn of events occurred when the 2012 NASCAR Cup champion broke his leg in a skiing accident, and now the NASCAR fans are praying harder than ever.

Brad Keselowski to recover before Daytona 500

Keselowski offered a lighthearted update on his recovery Friday, posting on X: “Life has a way of reminding you to slow down. Grateful for my family by my side, an excellent medical team, and the ability to take a few steps forward today. Focused on Daytona. Bonus—I’m now bionic!”

Moreover, his team, RFK Racing, later confirmed that the Michigan native underwent routine surgery on Thursday and is expected to make a full and speedy recovery, with plans to be ready for the season-opening Daytona 500 in February.

“I’m grateful for the medical team who took great care of me and for the support system around me,” said Keselowski. “My attention now is fully on recovery. I’m motivated to get back to full strength as quickly as possible and will work relentlessly to be ready for Daytona.”

The statement firstly acknowledges the gravity of recent events surrounding the organization, noting that the team and the NASCAR community continue to keep the Biffle family and all those affected by Thursday’s fatal plane crash in their thoughts.

The extremely tragic and sad accident claimed the lives of a long-time Roush driver, Greg Biffle, and six others, including his wife and two children. Biffle had retired before Keselowski joined the organization.

The No. 6 Ford driver, who turns 42 just days before the February 15 Daytona 500, will be entering his 17th full season at the Cup Series level.

He spent the majority of his career with Team Penske before purchasing an ownership stake in RFK in 2022, becoming an owner-driver as the team rebranded to RFK Racing.

Failing to reach the playoffs this year, it can be said with much certainty that Keselowski is expecting a remarkable return for 2026. But for now, the NASCAR community didn’t disappoint by showing their concern for the No. 6 driver.

NASCAR Fans rush to wish for a speedy recovery

The NASCAR community didn’t waste time in offering its support. The first wave of fan reaction leaned toward optimism, with many choosing to frame the Michigan native’s injury as a strange, familiar rallying point rather than a setback.

One fan confidently wrote, “Last time he broke something, he went on a generational tear so BK an early lock for the 500.”

This refers to his ankle injury in 2011, when he slammed head-on into a wall at Road Atlanta. Instead of sitting out, he raced through the pain with a brace and then went out and won at Pocono. Could this be hinting at his elusive Daytona 500 win? Only time can tell.

But other fans kept their message simple and hopeful, writing, “Man, hope BK recovers quickly!”

Even amid concern, there was a clear belief that Keselowski’s resilience and good timing would once again work in his favor.

Others, however, voiced growing frustration over what they see as a preventable risk for drivers, especially given the sport’s recent run of bad luck. “Might be time for NASCAR to take a stance on skiing and snowboarding. Getting ridiculous. Sponsors need to hold a hard line on it. No more,” one fan wrote.

While another contextualizes the concern with history, writing, “The history of skiing accidents and motorsports is long and tragic. Happy to hear Brad’s is not life-threatening! Be careful, we need to win that 500 first.”

The recent passing of Greg Biffle turned heavier as Francis connected the news to an already difficult stretch for the NASCAR community. “This is not at all what we needed,” one reaction read bluntly, while another added, “No, this month has been heavy full of accidents and death.”

Support and sympathy followed close behind with messages like “Praying for Brad to make a full and speedy recovery 🙏🙏🙏. These past two days have just been awful!” and “hope you get better soon, Brad 🙏,” underscoring a fan base shaken by recent events but still united in concern for one of the sport’s most respected figures.