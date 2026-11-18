Florence Motor Speedway saved one of short-track racing’s most cherished traditions when Myrtle Beach Speedway disappeared, and this weekend it takes its final bow. Thirty-three Late Model Stocks are entered for Saturday’s 250-lap finale, and for many it will feel like a farewell. Yet the loudest conversation around the speedway has nothing to do with tires or qualifying. It began with a staffing call, and a promoter who refuses to take it back.

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“My wife and I have discussed this situation, and we both firmly believe in the principle that a person is innocent until proven guilty,” Zacharias said in a statement as reported by Short Track Scene.

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“We take allegations of domestic violence seriously, but we also believe everyone deserves due process and a fair opportunity to defend themselves. At this time, there has been no conviction, and we are not going to make decisions based solely on allegations or outside pressure.”

Zacharias issued that statement after naming Terry Radford lead play-by-play announcer for the South Carolina 400, even though Radford faces three criminal charges tied to an alleged incident involving his wife.

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They include a felony count of strangulation with wound and injury results, plus misdemeanor counts of pointing or brandishing a firearm and assault and battery of a family member.

The case, Commonwealth of Virginia v. Terry Ewing Radford Jr., is being heard in Prince Edward County Circuit Court. The alleged incident dates to November 16, 2025; Radford was arrested the next day, and the charges were filed April 24, 2026. The case remains unresolved, and Radford denies the allegations.

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Radford previously served as public-address announcer at Florence under Zacharias. Short Track Scene reported that the promoter rearranged the broadcast lineup this week to elevate him, with loyalty to a past contributor said to be part of the thinking.

The outlet also reported that Radford has repeatedly threatened or aggressively insulted people in the short-track community, including members of its own staff.

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Zacharias has made clear he will not reverse course, but he rejects the notion that Radford will define the weekend.

“He is not the face of the South Carolina 400,” Zacharias wrote, crediting the racers, fans, sponsors, employees and volunteers who built the event over years of effort. He vowed not to let the controversy overshadow what the final race means to the community.

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Terry Radford denies the allegations as NASCAR history offers a comparison

Radford has spoken publicly, insisting he is innocent and deserves to defend himself through the legal process. Asked by Short Track Scene whether he assaulted his wife, brandished a firearm or strangled her, he answered “No” to each.

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His version of events centers on a spinal injury. Radford said he had hurt two vertebrae and could barely walk at the time, claimed his wife admitted in criminal court to pulling him off the bed, and said he grabbed her to stay upright. Those are his claims, not findings in the case.

Radford denied making threats against anyone. “I have made no threats to anybody in the community,” he said, adding that he has spent the past year attending church and counselling sessions and trying to make amends. He called himself a changed man who has done everything asked of him.

He refuses to step aside. Radford calls the South Carolina 400 broadcast a childhood ambition and says public pressure will not make him walk away, arguing the focus belongs on the 33 drivers in the field.

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NASCAR has faced a related dilemma before, though under different rules. In October 2021, the sanctioning body indefinitely suspended Xfinity Series driver Carson Ware for a behavioral violation after his arrest on misdemeanor charges of assault on a woman, simple assault, and damage to personal property. NASCAR lifted that suspension on June 8, 2022.

The comparison has limits. Ware was a competitor bound by NASCAR’s member-conduct rules, while Radford is an announcer hired by an independent promoter. It shows how pending criminal cases can force hard calls on those who represent a racing event.

Zacharias announced last month that Florence will shutter after 2026, leaving the 34th South Carolina 400 as one of the track’s final three events. What was meant to be a farewell has become a story that reaches beyond the track.