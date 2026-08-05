Short-Track Star Forced to Forfeit All Winnings After Race Manipulation Scandal Comes to Light

Landon Pembelton looked to have enjoyed a dream night at South Boston Speedway. He took the checkered flag in both 75-lap Late Model Stock Car features, celebrating what appeared to be a clean sweep on Boone Tractor Race Night. Little did he know it would all unravel just hours later.

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Following a post-race review, speedway officials discovered evidence of race manipulation. And that turned Pembelton’s biggest night of the season into one of its most controversial.

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Landon Pembleton, driving the No. 0 Dodge for R&S Race Cars, was found guilty of purposefully triggering a caution during the first race. As a result of that, he was forced to forfeit both of his wins.

The track claimed that Pembelton, who was running fifth in the first race, flung a piece of PVC pipe from his vehicle with thirty laps left. This prompted a caution that changed the event’s tone.

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The majority of the race had been a contest between points leader Trevor Ward and eight-time South Boston Speedway champion Peyton Sellers before the yellow flag.

Andrew Grady took the lead after their incident on Lap 54. But Pembelton quickly overtook him following the restart. From there, he drove away to what appeared to be victory.

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The momentum carried into the second 75-lap feature as well. Starting from the inverted top-eight lineup, Pembelton worked his way forward. He grabbed the lead on the Lap 25 restart and paced the final 50 laps to complete what looked like a perfect sweep of the evening.

That was until the investigation concluded on August 5. Pembelton was penalized three laps in the first feature. Moreover, he was scored last in the second race, stripped of both victories, forced to forfeit all prize money, and placed on probation for the remainder of the 2026 season.

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The incident can also be compared to one of NASCAR’s most infamous caution-manipulation controversies.

At New Hampshire Motor Speedway in 1999, former Cup Series driver Jeremy Mayfield attempted to trigger a yellow flag by throwing a piece of roll bar padding wrapped in silver duct tape from his car after struggling with performance.

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He was caught red-handed by pace car driver Buster Auton, which is why the trick didn’t work. It resulted only in a reprimand for Mayfield.

The stakes at South Boston were different. But the principle remained the same. Whether on NASCAR’s biggest stage or at the grassroots level, intentionally creating a caution is viewed as race manipulation. And the officials made it clear that such actions would not be tolerated.