NASCAR’s safety fix became a weapon against Austin Cindric, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, Ryan Preece, and other drivers, who suffered the wrath of its new, softened bumper, as the field found new loopholes to unleash more damage and destruction in Martinsville. The softened bumper, designed to make contact more punishing for the drivers, backfired on drivers who were avoiding reckless moves and were trying to play it clean.

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Bubba Wallace’s post-race statement was the story of many drivers who saw their promising race fall away as the new bumper damaged their race-winning and title contention hopes. During NASCAR’s Xfinity 500 post-race interview, Wallace shed light on a crucial issue with the new short-track racing package’s new softened bumper and how it worked against many drivers instead of helping with their races.

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“Yeah, that was our goal. I didn’t get run into hard enough to piss me off, so that helped out a lot; the soft bumpers help that. But I do feel like that’s kind of, we’re going to have to revamp the soft bumpers for the sport.”

“Because just when you had stack-ups, and somebody gets spun, like the 10th car in line shouldn’t have to pay a penalty for that,” he added. “So some work to do for NASCAR on that. Just my feedback, but all in all, green day, green race, and we’ll go on.”

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Wallace’s concern is that the softened bumper design, while intended to discourage intentional contact, inadvertently punishes drivers caught in multi-car incidents they did not cause, leaving them with race-ending damage and penalties.

NASCAR’s softened bumper for short-track racing was designed to discourage bumping and intentional collisions from drivers placed right behind their rivals ahead; however, not only did the grid resort to brake checking by slamming on the brakes and causing heavy damage to the drivers’ bumpers behind, but the intentional backing into drivers also led to multi-car incidents, with many drivers spinning into others.

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Carson Hocevar was the first driver to use the brake-checking maneuver on Austin Cindric on lap 210 during stage two of the race, after the two drivers stacked up entering a corner, which ultimately resulted in Cindric suffering race-ending damage to his front end. Hocevar brake-tested Cindric three to five times and yet walked away without any penalties or repercussions, while Cindric’s promising race ended with a DNF.

Another similar brake-checking incident unfolded between title contender Ryan Blaney and Josh Berry, ending the former’s race on lap 252 of the Xfinity 500, while Berry went on to finish fourth in his final Martinsville campaign with Wood Brothers Racing.

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While Berry was not a title contender, his brake-checking maneuver on the No. 12 Team Penske driver ended his hopes of fighting for the championship win in the final round of the season, as he spun after the damage left him with a destroyed radiator and water pressure. Blaney, who was running eighth at the time, finished 35th in the race.

Meanwhile, the race also saw its fair share of multi-car incidents and bunch-ups. On lap 216, pole sitter and second in the title fight (before the Martinsville weekend concluded), Hamlin, was caught in a synchronized spin with Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Bell, who spun into Hamlin after Joey Logano made contact with him in Turn 1.

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While the incident unfolded between Logano and Bell, Hamlin lost out on crucial positions because of the spin, and the JGR drivers opened the door for Kyle Larson, who got a free pass to get back on the lead lap after being a lap down. While Bell was trying to close the door on Logano behind him, who was looking to make a pass, the Team Penske driver bumped into Bell’s rear, sending him spinning into his own teammate and title rival, Denny Hamlin.

Hamlin, who had already lost out on his pole earlier on, was running 5th in the race before the spin dropped him down to 17th during the end of Stage 1. However, he managed to climb back up to secure a 6th-place finish, but the result could have been different had he not been caught in the Bell-Logano incident.

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Xfinity 500 brings a top-10 finish for an unsatisfied Bubba Wallace

While Wallace finished eighth after starting from 15th on the grid, he was hoping to achieve more as he ran in the top-5 mix on multiple occasions during the 500-lap race.

“That’s what Charles and I and the crew were just kind of discussing,” Wallace told the reporter. “I felt like, Man we kind of found our peak balance, peak pace, middle of the race and as the track evolved we just didn’t get any better and just like other like the competition did. So, unfortunate, we worked really hard on this Infinity Camry for this race and still got a lot of work to do.”

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“I’m happy with a eighth place finish, um, but not satisfied with just what the potential that we have. So I know we can be a lot better, and it’s really hard; we’re working really hard. I do appreciate everybody back at Air Speed for busting their tails to figure out something here. So, still a lot of work to go. One more race to go at Homestead. Still couple of spots in the points that we can grab, so looking for a flawless day next.”

While Wallace was relieved that the new bumper made stack-ups a lot less intense on the drivers physically, he had arrived at the venue being doubtful about just how much the revised bumper could do to help the racing experience around Martinsville. However, after the race, the driver suggested how NASCAR could improve the new feature so that innocent drivers don’t get penalized by getting caught up in other drivers’ mess.

The new bumper turned out to be a non-story across all the short-track layouts it has visited so far. While it did not improve the overall spectacle massively, drivers only had to exercise more caution to avoid damaging their radiators and front end.

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While drivers tried to exercise more caution at the first three outings, the softened bumper did not make a huge difference as drivers still resorted to ramming into their rivals, just in reverse this time around in Martinsville.

NASCAR’s new bumper got rid of the two Y-brackets and thick foam lining to create a literal air gap in the nose of the car, making it more vulnerable to contact. However, the changes have not made a revolutionary or drastic impact just yet. Drivers like Ryan Blaney and Wallace have expressed that the bumper needs to undergo more advancements or revamps to improve the product at short-track races.

The Chase standings heading into the final race of the season

Martinsville lived up to its mayhem-inducing legacy as William Byron dominantly swept wins across all three stages while pole sitter Hamlin and championship leader Kyle Larson had another bad run, finishing sixth and ninth in the race that was meant to crown the champion.

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However, with just three title contenders mathematically still in the fight, Martinsville drew the curtains on the dreams of Blaney, Logano, Tyler Reddick, and Chase Briscoe.

Homestead-Miami will witness a three-way battle to win the championship, but for now, Larson leads Bell by 67 points and Hamlin by 70 points. The trailing drivers will need to deliver their career-best performances to rewrite the championship story at the season finale.