“Showing TV What They Are Capable of”- Hall of Famer Drops Strong Opinion on NASCAR’s Controversial Schedule Shakeup

Over the past few seasons, NASCAR’s schedule has seen significant change. NASCAR dropped the classic calendar that older fans loved. Now, the sport races on city streets, military bases, and even in other countries. Hall of Famer Ken Schrader thinks these bold moves are exactly what NASCAR needed. He says the new schedule is the main reason NASCAR just landed a massive TV deal.

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Ken Schrader believes NASCAR’s bold schedule changes are paying off

“One of the big reasons for that seven-year $7.7 billion contract, TV contract because of NASCAR showing TV what they are capable of doing at different venues. You can’t think like you did 20 years ago. And I think the direction that they’re going now is really good,” Schrader said.

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Ken Schrader made these remarks during a recent chat with Kenny Wallace. Wallace asked if Schrader liked seeing so many wild, one-time events on the schedule. For Schrader, the answer was easy.

He believes NASCAR had to step outside its comfort zone. The sport needed to prove it could succeed in brand-new markets, and that bold approach paid off. It helped NASCAR secure a huge seven-year, $7.7 billion TV deal that started in 2025. Now, FOX, NBC, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Amazon Prime Video share the race coverage.

Imago MADISON, IL – JUNE 02: Former NASCAR, Motorsport, USA driver Ken Schrader speaks during the Lunch with Legends for the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 on June 2, 2023, at Madison in World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Illinois. Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire AUTO: JUN 02 NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon116230602010300

However, the scheduling philosophy behind that deal hasn’t come without controversy.

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For decades, NASCAR built its brand by visiting the same oval tracks twice a year. Now, the calendar features wildcards like the Chicago Street Race, the race at Naval Base Coronado, the reopening of Chicagoland Speedway, and overseas visits like Mexico City. Many loyal fans wonder if leaving historic tracks will destroy the sport’s traditional identity.

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Schrader is aware of those concerns. But he thinks NASCAR can’t function in the same way as it did twenty years ago. For years, the sport has struggled with dwindling broadcast viewership, shifting consumer preferences, and heightened competition for sports entertainment. NASCAR had to try new things to attract younger fans, keep sponsors, and reach people worldwide.

The sport is making big changes off the track, too. The Netflix show NASCAR: Full Speed was a huge hit with younger fans and women. That success led NASCAR to bring the show back for a second season in 2025. The sport also spent $53 million to build a brand-new production center in Concord, North Carolina, to run remote TV broadcasts.

This modern plan is clearly working. In 2024, NASCAR held races in 11 different countries across three continents. They pulled this off through their official racing series in Europe, Mexico, Brazil, and Canada. Their TV reach is massive, too. NASCAR now broadcasts in 185 countries and reaches over 550 million homes worldwide. Schrader says these huge numbers prove that NASCAR was smart to embrace change.

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Schrader noted that not every new track will win over all fans. But by innovating instead of relying on the past, NASCAR is building for the future. Kenny Wallace agreed, adding that he loves the excitement of surprise locations.

The bold schedule shakeup might just be the best business choice the sport has made in decades.