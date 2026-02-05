“Sh*t Is F***ed”: Cup Stars Revolt as NASCAR Accused of Abandoning Driver Safety at Bowman Gray Clash

It all started with Carson Hocevar’s honest admission, and that was enough to cause a domino effect. The Clash at the Bowman Gray Stadium is definitely the most awaited event of the year; however, it all changed in one moment. The weather is turning in the field. Rain mixed with sleet created a glare and visibility issues so severe that several drivers questioned why the race was even continuing.

A night that was supposed to be a showcase quickly turned into a safety nightmare, and drivers didn’t hold back their frustration.

“I’m pretty confident I know what is going to happen—nothing good, but we can not see a damn thing,” Preece said. “Like I can’t see the 11 number.”

RFK Racing’s Ryan Preece could almost predict how the day could unfold horribly. Racing in the rain is definitely difficult and could be a safety hazard for most.

As the sleet continued to fall, the field switched to wet-weather tires and tried to push forward through the storm. Yet the conditions didn’t improve, leaving drivers visibly shaken and increasingly vocal about the risk.

Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron jumped on the bandwagon as well.

“Visibility is a little bad with the glare, with it being nighttime,” Byron added.

However, the weather isn’t improving; instead, the race is growing worse.

Even Denny Hamlin, known for his controlled and measured approach, couldn’t help but admit the situation was far from ideal.

“It’s not ideal, but, I don’t know,” the Joe Gibbs Racing driver said. “My guess is it will probably get better once we roll. But, I don’t know.”

And then the historical context landed like a gut punch. This was the first-ever sleet delay in the history of NASCAR’s 3 national touring series, a fact confirmed by several analysts.

In a night that should’ve been about racing, it became a statement. Drivers felt like NASCAR had ignored basic safety concerns and pushed them into dangerous conditions.

And now it’s only a matter of time before more concerns about racing in these conditions show up. Moreover, the multiple delays in scheduling should have been the first red flag, as the icy temperatures of Bowman Gray started to get to everyone.

However, NASCAR Cup rookie Zilisch is looking at this issue very differently.

Connor Zilisch defies drivers’ complaints amid rain-laden race

While many Cup drivers were openly furious about the sleet and visibility, the newest member of the Cup field reminded everyone why he’s considered one of the most naturally gifted young racers on the grid.

“We’re professional race car drivers. It’s our job to go figure it out,” said Zilisch while climbing to P8, proving the rain wasn’t slowing him down.

And there is reason to believe that the 19-year-old is a rain master.

His father, Jim Zilisch, shares a story about how the Trackhouse Racing driver’s rain talent was unmatched even in his karting days.

“There was no better karter in the world than Connor in the rain,” he confirmed. “He was a second, second and a half faster than the next — including Kimi (Antonelli, who currently races F1 for Mercedes).”

This isn’t the first time Zilisch has battled with rain while racing. Last year, the North Carolina native claimed his fourth Xfinity victory at Dover Motor Speedway.

Although the 200-lap race was forced to end early, Zilisch, who had qualified third, led 77 of the 134 laps in the rain, carefully making his way up and eventually winning the BetRivers 200.

While others were calling the situation terrible and dangerous, Zilisch was doing what he does best: turning chaos into opportunity.

The teenager who dominated wet karting circuits has brought that same skill to the cup level, and now all eyes will be on him to see how Zilisch changes his fate as he makes his first appearance at the highest level of NASCAR racing this year.