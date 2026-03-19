6x IndyCar Champion Confesses NASCAR Temptation as Jimmie Johnson Quietly Pushes Cup Switch Amid Contract Constraints

For a racing driver, racing in the NASCAR Cup Series is one of the most tempting ideas. Drivers from all over the world and other series such as Formula 1, IndyCar, or Endurance Racing have all tried or wanted to try their hands at it. Walking on the same line, a leading IndyCar star touched upon the same and revealed how Jimmie Johnson was the man behind it.

7x NASCAR Cup Series champion insisting a 6x IndyCar champion switch?

In a recent conversation on the Speed with Harvick and Buxton podcast, IndyCar star Scott Dixon opened up about how former NASCAR driver and team owner Jimmie Johnson tried to persuade him to race in the NASCAR Cup Series. Dixon, taking the shield of Dario Franchitti, said:

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“Oh yeah. It seemed like he got Dario to do it quite quickly, so I think I’ve got a little bit of leeway there now with Dario. I think he’s just gonna keep asking Dario to do stuff. So… Like I think for me, it seemed like there was some flexibility of people kind of crossing over there for a period of time. I feel like it’s even kind of clamped down even more now. Like it’s quite tough to pull out.”

Following this, the six-time IndyCar Series winner shed light on how his team owner, Chip Ganassi of Chip Ganassi Racing, wanted him to focus on IndyCar currently, bringing in a contract constraint. However, Dixon did not entirely snub the offer, but also at the same time, did not offer any timeline.

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“Chip obviously wants me to focus on what I’m doing here with IndyCar. He allows me to do the sports car thing. That’s pretty similar. So, that’s not that big of a deal, and it doesn’t really conflict with much. But like to do a short track cup race, or maybe a road course or something like that. Yes, it intrigues me and maybe one day I’d love to do it. But I don’t know, is that next year or is it in 5 years time? I really don’t know,” Dixon further added.

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USA Today via Reuters Apr 25, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; IndyCar Series driver Jimmie Johnson (48) races at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmie Johnson and Scott Dixon’s connection goes back to 2021 and 2022, when the latter mentored the former in the IndyCar Series. Johnson tried racing in IndyCar in the aforementioned years for Chip Ganassi Racing, and this was when Dixon acted as the mentor and guide for the seven-time Cup Series champion.

Besides their professional side, the duo shares an amicable and respectful relationship. As per a report by The New York Times, Jimmie Johnson and Scott Dixon have respect for each other’s achievements in their respective disciplines — in NASCAR and IndyCar.

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In 2024, both Johnson and Dixon were named in the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America Class of 2024. With that said, it is unclear if Scott Dixon will say yes to Jimmie Johnson, but the latter has big plans in NASCAR in 2027.

Jimmie Johnson confident about his team’s expansion in NASCAR

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Jimmie Johnson recently confirmed that his team, Legacy Motor Club, will push for a third charter in 2027. Legacy Motor Club currently operates with two full-time cars for Erik Jones and John Hunter Nemechek, and one part-time car for Johnson himself.

“Without question, we will have a third car on the grid next year,” Johnson told Mike Bagley and Pete Pistone of SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “Very excited about that. Our commitment to growth will be able to attract and recruit the right individuals to help come in and really grow the workforce for this third car. All the benefits that come with running an additional car will help speed up our process.”

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Formerly known as Petty GMS Motorsports, Richard Petty, Maury Gallagher, and Knighthead Capital Management rebranded the team to Legacy Motor Club in 2021. Currently, Petty, Gallagher, and Knighthead own a minority stake in the team as Johnson owns the majority of it.