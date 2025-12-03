68-YO NASCAR Legend Issues Terrified Warning as Sport’s Fate Falls to Clueless Jury

In the great history of the United States of America, the fate of entire industries has swung on the judgment of twelve everyday citizens in federal courtrooms. Think of teachers, retirees, store clerks, people who have no expertise with the case they are assigned to. Ordinary Americans suddenly tasked with deciding extraordinary consequences. That’s what’s happening in the current NASCAR antitrust charter lawsuit.

The case is so complex that even seasoned legal analysts admit it’s hard to follow. So as the sport’s future hangs on a thin thread now, 68-year-old NASCAR legend Rick Mast has stepped forward with a chilling warning about what comes next.

Rick Mast is scared of NASCAR’s future…

As the NASCAR antitrust trial is fresh and hot, NASCAR legend Rick Mast couldn’t help but express his anger and concern over the jury selection.

“You know what’s scary? The future of our sport @NASCAR can come down to the thinking of nine jurors who know nothing about our sport and a very good judge,” he tweeted on X.

On Monday, the opening day of NASCAR’s $1.6 billion antitrust showdown, the courtroom process that will shape the sport’s future began the way all federal trials do: with jury selection. And the picture that emerged was… alarming. From roughly two dozen potential jurors, only three had even heard of the case. Only three of them said they were race fans. And one, a diehard Hendrick Motorsports supporter, was promptly dismissed.

This is classic Charlotte. Over the years, the city that once defined NASCAR culture has transformed into a banking hub filled with transplants far removed from racing. It’s why Charlotte consistently fails to break into the top TV markets for NASCAR ratings. The fan base just isn’t as concentrated here anymore.

And now, the fate of the most influential stock-car racing league in the world will be weighed by nine people who may have never watched a full Cup race in their lives.

But while Mast’s warning underscored fear, his tweet also highlighted something else: hope.

…but sees hope in Judge Bell

“…a very good judge.” That’s how Mast finished that tweet.

As you might be aware, Judge Kenneth Bell’s name has quickly become central to NASCAR’s most consequential legal battle in decades. In a way, Bell is the reason this trial hasn’t already tilted toward corporate power. He’s shown repeatedly that this courtroom will not be a place where notoriety, wealth, or industry influence gets special treatment.

And this is not some random statement, but it is evident with his recent ruling involving Rick Hendrick and Roger Penske. Just days ago, Hendrick and Penske, two of the most powerful figures in American motorsports, requested limited, Zoom-based depositions with tight restrictions on what they could be asked. NASCAR supported them, even filing a motion to “put guardrails” on their testimony. Bell didn’t just reject that request. In fact, he dismantled it.

“No company or individual will be accorded special treatment (which is effectively what movants request here). NASCAR has told Plaintiffs and now the Court, that Mr. Hendrick and Mr. Penske will be called as witnesses for NASCAR at trial.

“Therefore, unless NASCAR irrevocably commits not to call these individuals as trial witnesses, then Plaintiffs have the right to promptly depose them before trial and cross-examine them at trial within the governing Federal Rules, without limitation,” he stated.

That’s as clear as a gavel strike — No special treatment. No protected power players. No escape routes for the giants of the sport.

And Bell has been consistent. Before the Penske and Hendrick issue, he issued a pivotal ruling granting 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports partial summary judgment on the definition of the “relevant market.” NASCAR argued that if teams didn’t like the Cup Series terms, they could go race in IndyCar or F1. Bell rejected that outright. He also dismissed NASCAR’s countersuit against 23XI, Front Row, and co-owner Curtis Polk, shifting the legal pressure squarely back onto Daytona Beach.

So yes, Mast is right. It is scary that nine people who barely know NASCAR will decide its future. But the one guardrail the sport does have is Judge Bell. He is the only figure in the room with both the authority and the willingness to keep this case honest. It will be interesting to see what verdict he delivers.